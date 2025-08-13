Dream vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 13
Rhyne Howard and Brittney Griner returned to the lineup for the Atlanta Dream in their recent win over the Phoenix Mercury, and Atlanta will look to extend its five-game winning streak on Wednesday against the Seattle Storm.
The Storm have dropped five games in a row and are in danger of falling out of the playoff picture in the WNBA. That would be brutal for Seattle, as it traded away a first-round pick at the deadline for All-Star guard Brittney Sykes.
Atlanta has a real shot at the No. 2 seed in the W, and an 8-2 stretch even with Howard banged up last month is a big reason why.
Now that the All-Star guard is back, the Dream are looking to end the regular season on a high note.
Oddsmakers have Atlanta set as a slight favorite on the road, and the Storm have struggled at home, going 8-8 straight up this season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Dream vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Dream -1 (-105)
- Storm +1 (-115)
Moneyline
- Dream: -115
- Storm: -105
Total
- 160.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dream vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 13
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN3
- Dream record: 20-11
- Storm record: 16-16
Dream vs. Storm Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Jordin Canada – day-to-day
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Dream vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets
Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Allisha Gray OVER 16.5 Points (-110)
Atlanta All-Star Allisha Gray has scored 17 or more points in four straight games, and she’s averaging an impressive 18.9 points per game this season.
Gray has been ultra-efficient this season as well, shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from 3. This line has gone down with the return of Howard, but I think Gray is being undervalued as a scorer against a Seattle team that has slipped from second to fifth in defensive rating during this losing streak.
Overall in 2025, Gray has 18 games with 17 or more points.
Dream vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
These squads are going in opposite directions at this point in the 2025 season, and I can’t get behind the Storm to win this game – even at home.
Over the team’s last 10 games, Seattle is ninth in offensive rating, and it’s won just three of those matchups. At home, the Storm have shown that they’re far from dominant, going .500 through 16 games.
Meanwhile, the Dream are playing some of their best basketball of the season, and they just got an All-Star back in the lineup to help boost their attack. Atlanta is No. 2 in net rating (+13.3) over its last 10 games, and it’s now 10-7 on the road and 16-13-2 against the spread.
There’s no doubt that the Dream are the superior team here, and oddsmakers are signaling that by setting them as road favorites.
Until the Storm show that they’re out of this slump, I can’t back them against one of the top contenders for the title this season.
Pick: Dream Moneyline (-115 at DraftKings)
