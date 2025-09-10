Dream vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 10
The Atlanta Dream moved one step closer to clinching a top-three seed in the WNBA on Monday, as they beat the Connecticut Sun by 25 points.
Now, the Dream hit the road to play the Sun again on Wednesday – once again the only game in the WNBA.
With Allish Gray (15 points on Monday) back in the lineup, the Dream are set as 14-point favorites in this game. Connecticut has just 11 wins in the 2025 season, so it’s not a surprise that the team isn’t expected to take down one of the best all-around squads in the WNBA.
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction of Wednesday’s matchup.
Dream vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Dream -14 (-110)
- Sun +14 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dream: -1100
- Sun: +700
Total
- 158 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dream vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 10
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, Peachtree TV
- Dream record: 29-14
- Sun record: 11-32
Dream vs. Sun Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Taylor Thierry – day-to-day
Sun Injury Report
- Bria Hartley – out
- Olivia Nelson-Ododa – out
- Leila Lacan – day-to-day
Dream vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets
Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Allisha Gray 15+ Points (+100)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Gray is worth a look in the prop market in this game:
I’m making a small play on Gray, who returned from an injury on Monday and scored 15 points in less than 20 minutes of action against the Sun.
Gray was on a minutes restriction in that game – and she may be again on Wednesday – but I love this matchup against a Sun team that is 11th in the WNBA in opponent points per game and defensive rating.
On Monday, Gray knocked down 5-of-7 shots from the field on her way to a 15-point showing, and she’s averaging 18.5 points per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from 3 this season.
So, we don’t even need Gray to have her best game to reach 15 points on Wednesday. With Atlanta looking to finish with the best record possible, I wouldn't be shocked if Gray remains aggressive – even if she plays limited time – on Wednesday night.
Dream vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
Even though Atlanta is being asked to cover a massive number on the road, the Dream are one of the best teams in the W against the spread this season (27-15-1) and are 13-8 overall on the road.
CT has fallen back to the bottom half of the league in net rating over its last 10 games (-6.5), and it just was dominated by the Dream on Monday.
There is certainly a motivation factor here with Atlanta aiming to lock up the No. 2 spot this season while the Sun have long been eliminated from the playoffs.
The Dream have wins by 25 and 17 (on the road) against the Sun this season, although they did also lose a game at home by eight points.
That game was back in early June, and the Sun have gotten smoked in the two meetings between these squads over the last month. I’ll gladly lay the points in this standalone matchup on Wednesday.
Pick: Dream -14 (-110 at DraftKings)
