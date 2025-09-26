Eagles vs. Buccaneers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 4 (Can Tampa Bay Cover?)
Two undefeated teams face off in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season, as the Philadelphia Eagles hit the road to take on Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Bucs, despite some injuries to their offense, have survived some interesting tests early in the 2025 season, including a comeback win in Week 3 against the New York Jets.
Now, Tampa Bay is set as a home underdog against the defending champs, who orchestrated a comeback of their own – blocking a game-winning kick – in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams.
This should be a fun battle between a Tampa Bay offense that ranks fifth in the NFL in EPA/Play and a Philly defense that is 11th in the NFL in EPA/Play.
Using the latest odds and analysis from the SI team, let’s dive into the final score prediction for this battle between NFC contenders.
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Eagles -3.5 (-105)
- Buccaneers +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Eagles: -198
- Buccaneers: +164
Total
- 43.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
After the Eagles opened as 2.5-point favorites in this game, the line has moved to Eagles -3.5 with Mike Evans out for Tampa Bay.
The Bucs are 2-1 against the spread (they failed to cover in last week’s win over the New York Jets), but this is by far their toughest matchup of the 2025 season to date.
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared why he’s betting on the Bucs to cover in this matchup in his Road to 272 column:
The Philadelphia Eagles may be the defending Super Bowl champions and are off to a 3-0 start to the season, but there are some signs that Eagles fans should be concerned about. The Eagles rank 27th in the league in Net Yards per Play at -0.9. That's one spot below the Raiders and one spot above the Bears. Their offense is 12th in EPA per Play and 18th in opponent EPA per play. Not to say they can't turn things around, but I now believe they're overrated in the betting market.
The most important factor in this game is the stylistic matchup. We all know the Eagles live and die by running the football, running the ball on 54.1% of their plays, which ranks first in the league. Now, they have to take on a Buccaneers team that ranks fifth in opponent yards per carry (3.6), first in opponent Rush EPA, and second in opponent Rush Success Rate.
That's enough for me to take the field goal with the Buccaneers on their home field.
I don’t mind MacMillan’s pick, especially since the Bucs have upset the Eagles in the playoffs in recent history and have covered the spread in two of their three games so far in 2025.
This game may come down to a final possession on Sunday.
Final Score Prediction: Eagles 24, Bucs 23
