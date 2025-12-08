Eagles vs. Chargers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 14 (Expect Low-Scoring Affair)
Monday Night Football in Week 14 features a major matchup for the NFL playoff picture, as the 8-4 Philadelphia Eagles hit the road to play the 8-4 Los Angeles Chargers.
Justin Herbert and the Chargers are in second place in the AFC West, but they currently hold the tiebreaker over the Denver Broncos, so there is still a chance they could win the division in 2025. In a loaded AFC playoff race, the Chargers need every win that they can get, especially since Herbert is dealing with a broken bone in his left hand.
The star quarterback played through the injury in L.A.’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13, but oddsmakers have set the Chargers as underdogs in this matchup – at home – on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Eagles have lost back-to-back games to Dallas and Chicago to fall into third in the NFC standings (if they win on Monday they’ll stay in that spot). The Eagles are in danger of losing the NFC East with Dallas making a late-season surge.
Can Jalen Hurts and company get back on track on offense against a playoff-caliber opponent?
Here’s how I see this primetime matchup going on Monday.
Eagles vs. Chargers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Eagles -2.5 (-118)
- Chargers +2.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Eagles: -142
- Chargers: +120
Total
- 40.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
The Eagles opened up as 1.5-point favorites on the road in this game, but this line moved to Eagles -3 with Herbert having to get surgery on his broken left hand.
The Chargers star said last Sunday that he was planning to play in this game, and the line has moved back in the Chargers’ favor, settling at L.A. +2.5 on Monday night.
Eagles vs. Chargers Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this matchup in his Road to 272 column – where he bets on every game, every week – and he’s taking the Chargers to cover at home:
It's time to jump off the sinking ship that is the Philadelphia Eagles. Their offense is broken, and their defense isn't able to continually carry them through games. The Bears may have found the key to beating the Eagles last week, which is simply running the ball straight at them. That's something the Chargers should be able to do with success. Justin Herbert is expected to play on Monday night despite injuring his non-throwing hand in Week 13.
Until the Eagles can prove that they can turn things around, I'm going to bet against them.
The total in this game is rather low (40.5), and I think the L.A. offense showed a lot of resilience in Week 13 with Herbert clearly at less than 100 percent against the Raiders.
The Eagles’ offense, on the other hand, has been shaky all season long. The Chargers are 3-2-1 against the spread at home this season, and I think they keep this game close, especially if it ends up being a low-scoring affair.
These teams rank ninth (Philly) and 10th (LAC) in points allowed this season.
Final Score Prediction: Eagles 20, Chargers 19
