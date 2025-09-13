Eagles vs. Chiefs Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Bet on Philly to Win?)
A Super Bowl rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is the highlight of Sunday’s NFL slate, and bettors are going to want to get in on the action for this matchup.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set as home underdogs – something that we rarely see – in this matchup against the 1-0 Eagles and Jalen Hurts.
Kansas City struggled in Week 1 with Xavier Worthy going down with an injury, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. Now, the Chiefs are hoping to pull off an upset at home against the defending champs.
The Eagles didn’t look all that great in Week 1, allowing the Dallas Cowboys to hang around with Jalen Carter (ejected before he played a single snap) out of the lineup. Still, Philly held on to win and will have Carter back in action in Week 2.
All season long, the SI Betting team is going to share score predictions using the latest odds and analysis to attempt to get a score right – and give bettors our thoughts on both the spread and total.
Here’s how our team sees this Week 2 matchup going between two Super Bowl contenders.
Eagles vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Eagles -1.5 (-108)
- Chiefs +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Eagles: -125
- Chiefs: +105
Total
- 46.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
The Eagles opened as 1.5-point favorites on Sunday night, although they were set at even money (+100) to cover the spread. The line has not moved, but the odds have, as Philly is now -108 to cover.
Can the Chiefs pull off a home upset in Week 2? Kansas City’s offense looked out of sorts in Week 1, but Patrick Mahomes is 11-3 straight up as an underdog in his career.
Eagles vs. Chiefs Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week – why he’s taking Philly to win on the road:
I might be acting as an armchair psychologist here, but the Kansas City Chiefs looked tired in their opening game in Week 1. Making it to the Super Bowl multiple years in a row has to eventually weigh on a team, shortening their offseason every year. What's even worse is that they didn't look like they fixed the issues they had last season. Their offense looks meek, and they have little run game to speak of.
Meanwhile, the Eagles look every bit the team that cruised past the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. As long as Jalen Carter doesn't get kicked out before the first ball is snapped, I think the Eagles get the job done in this Super Bowl rematch.
Both of these teams didn’t look great in Week 1, but Philly’s defense has an excuse for letting Dallas run the ball so well since Carter was out.
The Chiefs are likely without Xavier Worthy and definitely won’t have Rashee Rice in this game, so it’s hard to expect much more from the offense than the weak showing in Week 1.
The Eagles dominated the Chiefs in the Super Bowl last season, and this line tells us that Vegas believes they are the better team. I’ll trust the Eagles to win this Super Bowl rematch in the game of the week.
Final Score Prediction: Eagles 24, Chiefs 20
