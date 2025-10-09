Eagles vs. Giants Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Can New York Cover at Home?)
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles dropped their first game of the season in Week 5, but they find themselves as road favorites on Thursday night against the New York Giants.
The Giants are 1-1 since turning the keys over to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, but a turnover-filled Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints has taken some wind out of the Giants’ sails after they won in Week 4.
Philly has won seven of the last eight meetings between these teams, and it is hoping to pick up a win to remain in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the NFC this season. Both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) and Detroit Lions (4-1) are right there with Philly atop the standings.
The Giants are just 2-3 against the spread this season, but are they undervalued as seven-point underdogs in a divisional game?
This season, the SI Betting team is participating in a fun exercise of predicting the final score of each game to help bettors make a decision on their spread and total bets.
Here’s a breakdown of this Week 6 matchup, and why I think points will be at a premium on Thursday night.
Eagles vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Eagles -7 (-120)
- Giants +7 (+100)
Moneyline
- Eagles: -375
- Giants: +295
Total
- 40.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
The spread for this game has not changed much, although the Eagles have gone from -110 to -120 to cover against the Giants. The big change in the odds has come on the total, as it has shifted down two points from 42.5 at open to 40.5.
Eagles vs. Giants Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared that he’s betting on the Giants to cover in this game, even though they’re just 1-4 on the season.
Here’s his breakdown from his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week:
I was correct in my evaluation of the Eagles last week in saying that they weren't nearly as good as their record indicated. While I still believe that, I wouldn't go as far as betting on the Giants to pull off the upset and win this game outright. Still, I certainly won't be laying more than a touchdown on them on the road in a divisional game on Thursday night. The Eagles are still 28th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -0.9, two spots below the Giants at -0.8.
While the Giants' run defense is a cause for concern against an Eagles' team that relies on their run game, that's not enough for me to lay this many points on Philadelphia. The Eagles aren't, by any metric, as good as they were last season, and I'll continue to fade them until the betting market adjusts or until they start playing at the elite level they played at in 2024.
Personally, I don’t love either side in this matchup, but I do think the UNDER is worth a look with both of these offenses struggling. Outside of a strong game against Dallas, the Giants have struggled to break 20 points in the 2025 season.
Meanwhile, the Eagles have yet to find the right mix of run and pass, failing to complete a pass in the second half of Week 4 before giving Saquon Barkley just six carries in Week 5.
I expect a low-scoring divisional battle in this primetime matchup.
Final Score Prediction: Eagles 20, Giants 16
