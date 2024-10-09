English Premier League Odds: Last Chance to Bet on Manchester City in Futures Market
Manchester City has won four straight and six out of the last seven Premier League championships. They started the 2024-25 season as favorites to win the trophy again.
However, through the first seven weeks of the Premier League campaign, they haven’t been able to separate themselves from the rest of the field. A season-ending injury to star defensive midfielder Rodri makes the title race the most compelling in recent years.
As things stand now, this is a three-team race at the top of the standings. Arsenal and Man City are the only undefeated teams with five wins and two draws. Yet, it is Liverpool leading the pack with 18 points in seven games. Having conceded only two goals so far, Liverpool hasn’t lost a beat after manager Jürgen Klopp’s departure.
Chelsea and Aston Villa are breathing down their necks and will be chasing a top-four finish to make it to the Champions League next season.
But, who should be considered the favorite to win it all? Can Manchester City come out on top again or is it finally Arsenal’s turn?
Premier League Title Odds
- Arsenal: +150
- Man City: +170
- Liverpool: +350
- Chelsea: +1600
- Tottenham: +5000
- Aston Villa: +8000
- Newcastle: +10000
- Man Utd: +10000
Time to Buy Low on Manchester City?
Arsenal star winger Bukayo Saka said “this is the year” the Gunners finally win the Premier League. They came agonizingly close in the past two seasons but came up short. Now, they are more experienced and arguably have more depth and talent than Manchester City.
Rodri has been one of City’s most important players and the heart and soul of the team in the past few years. It is not a coincidence that they failed to win in two of the three Premier League games since he went down.
If Rodri is the heart and soul, Kevin De Bruyne is the brains of the operation. However, he is an injury-prone 33-year-old who plays in the league with the highest tempo in the world. He already missed the last three games with a hamstring injury after missing 20 games in the Premier League last season.
That is why it is understandable that Arsenal are slight favorites right now. I am not, however, in the business of betting against Pep Guardiola in a league format. Since he was hired as Barcelona’s manager in 2008, he has won the domestic league in all but three years.
Manchester City always finds its groove when the calendar turns to March and April. If they are within striking distance of the top of the league, they are a good bet to go on a winning streak in the spring and take over the top spot in the standings.
Thanks to Erling Haaland, who already has 10 goals in seven games this season, Man City can win games that they don’t particularly play well. They don’t have to create a ton of chances for Haaland to find the back of the net. That is a huge advantage to have in a tight title race.
Arsenal and Liverpool are better defensive teams than City right now. Due to City’s play style, they tend to give up space in the back, leaving them vulnerable to opponents with speed and athleticism. Kyle Walker is past his prime to clean up everything in transition.
Yet, Manchester City has a higher ceiling on the offensive side of the ball than their rivals. When healthy, De Bruyne is still the best creator in the league. Jeremy Doku adds an element of unpredictability and Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan are always threats to score and create chances. They have the continuity, precision, and chemistry advantage that they have tirelessly built over the years.
+170 odds for Man City to win the title imply a 37% chance. Considering that they are only a point behind Liverpool right now, their actual odds have to be higher than that. Plus, they will likely make a mid-season signing to replace Rodri in the winter transfer window. It will be harder to find such good odds then.
