Is Evan Engram Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Broncos vs. Colts)
Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram left the team’s Week 1 game with a calf injury, but he is off the injury report and expected to play on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.
Engram played less than 50 percent of Denver’s snaps in Week 1, so it’ll be interesting to see how big of a role he plays in Week 2.
Still, this is great news for a Denver offense that struggled a little in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. The team didn’t get much going in the passing game outside of Courtland Sutton, who had 61 receiving yards and a touchdown against Tennessee.
The Colts are fresh off of a 33-8 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, but they are home underdogs in this matchup.
With Engram expected to play, here’s how I’d bet on him in the prop market on Sunday.
Best Evan Engram Prop Bet for Week 2 vs. Colts
- Evan Engram OVER 3.5 Receptions (+101)
A little plus-money prop for the Broncos’ tight end in Week 2?
Engram wasn’t super involved in the offense in the team’s season opener, catching three of his four targets for 21 yards, but he also played just 34.2 percent of the offensive snaps.
There are a few ways to read into this. First off, Engram was injured with certainly limited his snap count, but it’s also possible that the Broncos didn’t use him as much as expected entering this season.
That could change in Week 2, as Sean Payton vowed to take advantage of Engram and the mismatches he creates ahead of Sunday’s game against the Colts.
I like the OVER on Engram’s receptions prop, as he caught three passes and was targeted four times in Week 1 despite playing just over a third of Denver’s offensive plays. He should see a few more targets if he’s able to play an entire game on Sunday.
At +101, this prop is definitely worth a look in this AFC battle.
