Is Evan Mobley Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Bulls)
The Cleveland Cavaliers will remain without reigning Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley on Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls.
Mobley (calf) has been ruled out for this matchup and is expected to be sidelined for at least the next two weeks. It's very possible that the star forward doesn't return until January due to his injury.
Calf injuries have been a major issue in the NBA this season, and the Cavs appear to be playing things safe with their All-NBA big man. However, with Cleveland off to a slow start this season, it needs other players to step up in the coming weeks.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings have the Cavs set as 5.5-point favorites on the road in this game against a Chicago team that is 29th in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 matchups.
Even though he has yet to take the next step as a scorer, Mobley is still having a strong 2025-26 season. He's averaging 19.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.
With the All-Star big man out, the Cavs may have to look elsewhere for scoring production on Wednesday night.
Best Cavs Prop Bet vs. Bulls
Donovan Mitchell OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Mitchell is a great player to bet on to step up with Mobley out:
With Evan Mobley (calf) sidelined, Donovan Mitchell is going to have to score even more for Cleveland in the coming weeks.
The star guard is averaging 30.7 points per game this season while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc.
I’m eyeing Mitchell’s 3-point prop in this game, as he’s taking 10.6 shots from deep per game, leading the league with 4.0 made 3s per contest. Mitchell has 14 games this season with four or more 3-pointers, including a 5-for-12 showing in his lone game against the Bulls.
Chicago ranks 19th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and 20th in opponent 3-point percentage this season. I think Mitchell is in line for a big game on Wednesday, especially since he’s taking 11.3 3-pointers per game in the month of December.
