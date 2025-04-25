SI

Every NFL Team's Super Bowl Odds Following First Round of 2025 NFL Draft

Iain MacMillan

The Philadelphia Eagles are favorite to win Super Bowl 60 after the first round of the NFL Draft.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books. Cam Ward was taken No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans, as most people expected and the betting odds said was a virtual lock.

Things started to become surprising after that as the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up with the Cleveland Browns to draft Travis Hunter, the dual-threat Heisman winner. There were some more surprises, including a couple of players who didn't hear their names called, including Shadeur Sanders and Mike Green.

The draft will continue on Friday and Saturday, but let's take a look at the latest odds to win the Super Bowl at the conclusion of the opening round.

Super Bowl 60 Odds After NFL Draft

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

  • Eagles +650
  • Ravens +700
  • Bills +750
  • Chiefs +850
  • Lions +1000
  • Rams +1700
  • Bengals +1900
  • Commanders +2000
  • Packers +2000
  • 49ers +2200
  • Chargers +2600
  • Vikings +2600
  • Texans +2800
  • Buccaneers +2900
  • Broncos +3100
  • Bears +3600
  • Steelers +4500
  • Cardinals +4800
  • Cowboys +5500
  • Dolpins +5500
  • Seahawks +6000
  • Falcons +6000
  • Patriots +6500
  • Jaguars +7000
  • Colts +8500
  • Raiders +11000
  • Panthers +11000
  • Browns +20000
  • Titans +20000
  • Giants +20000
  • Saints +20000
  • Jets +20000

Eagles Favored to Defend Super Bowl Win

The Philadelphia Eagles are set as favorites to win Super Bowl 60 at +650, an implied probability of 13.33%. Howie Roseman made another strong move in the opening round, selecting Jihaad Campbell, the linebacker from Alabama. He has added to an already elite defense, and the pick was widely praised by Eagles fans across the country.

The Eagles swapped picks with the Chiefs to get their guy, but they now have arguably the best off-ball linebacker in the draft.

The draft will continue the next two days, and while there likely won't be any moves that will cause significant changes in the Super Bowl odds, we can all but guarantee there will be a few sleepers who will eventually be huge pieces of the teams they're drafted to in the years to come.

