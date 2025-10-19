Falcons vs. 49ers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 7
The Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers each have a bunch of dynamic playmakers, and that should make for a fun matchup in primetime on Sunday night.
Atlanta’s offense was solid in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills, as both Bijan Robinson and Drake London put together huge yardage games – and found the end zone – in an upset win.
San Francisco can’t say the same about its offense last week, as Mac Jones struggled a bit for the first time in his four starts in 2025.
Still, the 49ers have some intriguing playmakers, led by running back Christian McCaffrey, that could be worth a look to score in Week 7.
Here’s a breakdown of some of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for this battle between two potential playoff teams in the NFC on Sunday night.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Falcons vs. 49ers
- Kendrick Bourne Anytime TD (+230)
- Drake London Anytime TD (+125)
- Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD (-190)
Kendrick Bourne Anytime TD (+230)
Kendrick Bourne has carved out a nice role for himself since returning to the 49ers, and he’s really come on over the last two weeks, catching 15 of his 20 targets for 284 yards (142 yards in each game).
He’s yet to find the end zone, but I think that changes in Week 7.
Bourne has played at least 66.7 percent of the snaps in four games in a row, and he’s done enough to carve out a permanent role in this offense – even once the 49ers are healthy at receiver.
Atlanta has only given up seven passing scores in five games this season, but there’s a chance Bourne ends up as the top target on the outside once again on Sunday night.
At this price, he’s worth a look given his target volume over the last few weeks.
Drake London Anytime TD (+125)
If there’s a Falcons pass catcher to bet on to find the end zone, it’s Drake London.
Over the last two games, the former first-round pick has 18 catches on 26 targets for 268 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He’s scored just twice this season, but there’s no doubt that he’s Micahel Penix Jr.’s favorite target in the passing game.
San Fran has allowed 10 passing scores in 2025, and it ranks just 20th in the NFL in EPA/Pass. I wouldn’t be shocked to see London score for the third week in a row on Sunday.
Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD (-190)
While this price isn’t super attractive, Christian McCaffrey is a must bet to find the end zone when the 49ers are in action.
CMC has scored in each of the last three weeks and four times in six games this season. He has actually put up receiving scores in three of his six games, but he found the end zone on the ground in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The 49ers are going to heavily involve their star running back week in and week out, as he’s had at least 19 touches in every game this season. CMC is coming off a 24-touch game in Week 6 and has 60 targets to go with his 108 carries in 2025.
He’s the clear favorite to find the end zone for San Fran on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Use BetMGM promo code ‘SI1500’ to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you register and place your first wager with BetMGM Sportsbook. Deposit at least $10, make your pick, and BetMGM will return your full stake if you lose.
In MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you can place a $10 wager and get $150 in bonus bets if you win.