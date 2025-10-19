Falcons vs. 49ers Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 7 (Bet on Bijan Robinson)
Sunday Night Football in Week 7 features an intriguing matchup between NFC playoff contenders in the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons, but bettors don’t have to pick a side to wager on this game.
Because, who doesn’t love betting on a few props in primetime?
Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons are coming off a strong offensive showing in Week 6 against Buffalo, as Drake London and Bijan Robinson both totaled over 100 total yards to lead them to their third win of the season.
Meanwhile, the 49ers have found a way to get to 4-2 despite a ton of injuries on both sides of the ball, and there are some players that have stepped up – and deserve consideration in the prop market – through the first six weeks.
Let’s dive into a few prop plays for Sunday Night Football in Week 7.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Falcons vs. 49ers
- Drake London OVER 78.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
- Michael Penix Jr. UNDER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-150)
- Bijan Robinson OVER 117.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-115)
Drake London OVER 78.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
London has gone off over Atlanta’s last two games, catching eight passes for 110 yards and a score in Week 4 and 10 passes for 158 yards and a score in Week 6. He also came just one yard away from a second score (right before half) against Buffalo in Week 6.
I love the OVER on London’s receiving yards, and he’s clearly the No. 1 option in this passing game.
Michael Penix has targeted London 53 times in five games, and the star wideout has finally started to find a groove with back-to-back 100-yard days after failing to clear 60 yards in his first three games of 2025.
The 49ers are just 20th in the NFL in EPA/Pass and are 14th in passing yards against this season. I think London continues his hot stretch on Sunday.
Michael Penix Jr. UNDER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-150)
One of the best bets in the NFL right now is fading Penix in the touchdown pass prop market.
The Falcons quarterback has thrown one or fewer scores in four of his five games this season, and he only has four touchdown passes in total in five games.
Atlanta doesn't have a ton of options on the outside after London (who has two receiving scores this season), and Bijan Robinson may be more likely to run a score in than catch one.
I’m not sure that the Falcons completely trust Penix just yet, and it’s led to him throwing just seven touchdown passes in 10 career games (eight starts).
I’ll fade him on Sunday night.
Bijan Robinson OVER 117.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-115)
Robinson does it all for Atlanta, and he’s put together some insane yardage total through the first five games of the season:
- Week 1: 24 Rush Yards, 100 Rec Yards – 124 Total
- Week 2: 143 Rush Yards, 25 Rec Yards – 168 Total
- Week 3: 72 Rush Yards, 39 Rec Yards – 111 Total
- Week 4: 75 Rush Yards, 106 Rec Yards – 181 Total
- Week 6: 170 Rush Yards, 68 Rec Yards – 238 Total
Even though the 49ers are allowing just 4.1 yards per carry this season, the loss of Fred Warner is huge, as he could have been used to guard Robinson in the passing game. I don’t know how San Fran – or any team – matches up with the star running back with all that he does for this offense.
Robinson should push 20 touches in this game, and he’s cleared 117.5 yards in four games, including a whopping 238 in Week 6.
