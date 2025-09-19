Falcons vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 3 (Can Atlanta Cover?)
Fresh off an impressive defensive performance on Sunday Night Football in Week 2, the Atlanta Falcons hit the road to play the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 in an NFC South battle.
Carolina is 0-2 in the 2025 season after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals, and quarterback Bryce Young has struggled at times behind a makeshift offensive line that has lost Robert Hunt for the season.
Atlanta’s pass rush showed some serious signs of life against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, and that could be a major issue for Carolina at home in this matchup. Oddsmakers have set the Falcons as road favorites in this divisional battle.
Can Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta offense score enough to lock up a second win in the 2025 campaign?
There has been some major line movement in this game, as Atlanta opened as a 3.5-point favorite but is now favored by 5.5 points.
Each week at SI Betting, we’re attempting to predict the final score of each NFL game as a fun exercise to guide bettors in the total and spread bets for the week’s slate.
Using the latest odds and analysis from our NFL betting team, here’s where I’m leaning for the Falcons vs. Panthers matchup in Week 3.
Falcons vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Falcons -5.5 (-108)
- Panthers +5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Falcons: -230
- Panthers: +190
Total
- 43.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Both of these teams are 1-1 against the spread this season, although Carolina needed some crazy things to happen to pull off a backdoor cover in Week 2 against the Cardinals.
These teams have split their two matchups against each other in each of the last five seasons dating back to the 2020 campaign.
Falcons vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week – why he’s betting on Atlanta to cover:
Falcons fans, myself included, had high hopes for this team this season, but it was largely based on their offense, which is loaded with weapons. What Falcons fans didn't expect was for their defense to be as strong as they are. They benefited from some injuries to the Vikings' offensive line on Sunday night, but they now lead the league in opponent EPA per Play (-0.131), rank fourth in opponent success rate, and have already racked up seven sacks. Their defensive rookies have been electric, and there was a lot to like from this team on Sunday night.
The Panthers, in the Bryce Young era, have had some level of success against the Falcons due to Young having time in the pocket to scramble, roll out, and buy time with his legs. The Falcons' newfound pass rush won't allow that to happen.
This Panthers team has not looked good through the first two weeks, and Young has regressed back to the version that was benched last season. The Falcons might run away with the win in this divisional matchup.
Carolina’s defense has struggled through two weeks in the 2025 season, allowing 6.0 yards per play and 53 total points. That’s not going to cut it against most opponents, especially since the Panthers offense didn’t show much until the second half of Week 2 against Arizona.
Young also has struggled with turnovers so far in 2025, which makes it tough to trust the Panthers when one giveaway could flip the entire game.
I agree with MacMillan that the Falcons can win and cover on Sunday afternoon.
Final Score Prediction: Falcons 27, Panthers 20
