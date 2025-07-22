Fever vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 22
After the New York Liberty dominated the Indiana Fever in their final game before the All-Star break, the two teams will match up again out of the break on Tuesday night in Brooklyn.
The Liberty may get reigning WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones back in the lineup from an ankle injury in this matchup, while the Fever are expected to be without Caitlin Clark due to the groin injury she suffered last week against the Connecticut Sun.
As a result, many of the best betting sites have set the Liberty as massive favorites on Tuesday night.
New York is 10-2 at home, and it would love to keep pace with the Minnesota Lynx in the standings, as the Lynx hold a 3.5-game lead for the No. 1 seed.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Tuesday night’s action.
Fever vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Fever +10.5 (-112)
- Liberty -10.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Fever: +380
- Liberty: -500
Total
- 163 (Over -110/Under -110)
Fever vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 22
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Fever record: 12-11
- Liberty record: 15-6
Fever vs. Liberty Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- Caitlin Clark – out
Liberty Injury Report
- Jonquel Jones – questionable
Fever vs. Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bets
Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kelsey Mitchell OVER 18.5 Points (-105)
With Clark expected to miss another game, bettors should look to Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell in the prop market on Tuesday.
Mitchell is averaging 18.9 points, 3.1 assists, and 1.7 rebounds in the 10 games that Clark has missed this season, and she’s scored 19 or more points in nine of her 11 games over the last month (since June 22).
Over that stretch, Mitchell is averaging 21.4 points per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 47.6 percent from 3. Overall, she’s averaging 19.1 points per game this season.
The Fever star should get even more touches with Clark down for the count.
Fever vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Liberty are the team to back with Clark banged up:
The New York Liberty may be getting reigning WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones back on Tuesday night, which would be a major lift against the Indiana Fever.
Indiana has dealt with injuries to star guard Caitlin Clark all season long, and Clark is not expected to play on Tuesday, per Fever head coach Stephanie White.
So, Indiana is a massive underdog on the road against a Liberty team that is 10-2 at Barclays Center this season.
The Liberty and Fever matched up before the break with Clark and Jones both out, and New York dominated, winning by 21 points at home.
While the Fever may be able to keep this game closer than that, I’m not sold on them covering the spread on Tuesday. New York’s “struggles” this season have come since Jones went down with an ankle injury, and if she returns she makes the Liberty more dynamic on both ends.
Indiana is just 4-6 when Clark sits this season, and I think it could struggle to keep up with the league’s No. 1 offense with her out on Tuesday night.
Pick: Liberty -10.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
