Fever vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, July 27
The Indiana Fever will once again be without guard Cailtin Clark on Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Sky.
Clark has been out of the lineup since before the All-Star break with a groin injury, and it appears that there is no timetable for the star guard to return to action.
Despite that, many of the best betting sites have the Fever set as sizable favorites on Sunday, as the Sky have several players on their injury report, including All-Star forward Angel Reese.
Chicago has dropped four games in a row, falling to 7-17 in the 2025 season, while the Fever (13-12) are aiming to make a push for a top playoff spot over the final stretch of the regular season.
Can Indiana pull out a win without Clark on Sunday?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this clash between two playoff hopefuls in the WNBA.
Fever vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Fever -9 (-115)
- Sky +9 (-105)
Moneyline
- Fever: -440
- Sky: +340
Total
- 157 (Over -108/Under -112)
Fever vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 27
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Fever record: 13-12
- Sky record: 7-17
Fever vs. Sky Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- Caitlin Clark – out
Sky Injury Report
- Angel Reese – questionable
- Michaela Onyenwere – questionable
- Hailey Van Lith – questionable
- Ariel Atkins – out
- Moriah Jefferson – out
- Courtney Vandersloot – out
Fever vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bets
Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Natasha Howard OVER 12.5 Points (-125)
With Clark out of the lineup, the Fever have to look elsewhere for offense, and Howard has been awesome as a secondary scorer this season.
Howard is averaging 12.0 points per game while shooting 55.6 percent from the field, and she’s upped that average to 12.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in 12 games without Clark. Over her last five games, Howard has scored 18, 18, eight, 13 and 18 points.
Against a Sky team that is 12th in the WNBA in defensive rating and down several players on Sunday, Howard is worth a look to clear her season average this afternoon.
Fever vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
Before betting on this game, Angel Reese’s status will be important to monitor, but it would be shocking to see the Fever lose this game with how bad the Sky have been out of the All-Star break.
With Atkins out of the lineup with an injury, Chicago’s offense has fallen off a cliff since before the break. During the team’s four-game losing streak, it has scored less than 70 points three times, losing by 13, 37, 23 and 38 points in those contests.
Even at home, I have a hard time trusting the Sky to keep this game close, especially since Indiana has gotten used to playing without Clark this season.
Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, Howard and others are more than capable of carrying this offense, and the Fever remain fourth in the WNBA in net rating at +4.8.
The Sky? Well, they have the second-worst net rating in the W at -12.9.
I’ll fade Chicago at home on Sunday.
Pick: Fever -9 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.