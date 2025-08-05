Fever vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 5
After a slow start to the 2025 season, the Los Angeles Sparks have won seven of their last 10 games to put themselves in the mix for a playoff spot in the WNBA.
The Sparks have struggled at home though, going just 3-9 straight up heading into Tuesday’s meeting with the Indiana Fever in Los Angeles.
Indiana is without Caitlin Clark (groin), but the team has won five games in a row to move to 17-12 in the 2025 season and just one game out of the No. 3 seed in the W. The Fever have a well-balanced roster, and players like Kelseu Mitchell, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston have stepped up with Clark out.
While this could have been a matchup between the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2024 WNBA Draft (Clark and Cameron Brink), fans should be excited to watch these teams battle, especially since Brink recently returned to the lineup from a torn ACL.
Here’s a breakdown of Tuesday’s action, including the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction.
Fever vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Fever -1.5 (-110)
- Sparks +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Fever: -122
- Sparks: +102
Total
- 176.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Fever vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 5
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- Fever record: 17-12
- Sparks record: 12-15
Fever vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- Caitlin Clark – out
Sparks Injury Report
- None to report
Fever vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Rickea Jackson OVER 13.5 Points (+100)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying Rickea Jackson’s recent usage as a scorer:
Los Angeles Sparks wing Rickea Jackson has been red hot as of late, scoring 14 or more points in seven of her last nine games.
She does have two single-digit scoring games mixed in during that stretch, but overall Jackson is averaging 17.0 points on 13.9 shots per game during that stretch.
Even with Cameron Brink back, it’s clear that Jackson is a focal point of the Sparks’ offensive attack. The second-year wing is averaging 13.9 points per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field.
If she continues to push 14 shots per night, it’s hard not to bet on her at even money to score 14 or more points.
Fever vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
These are two of the best offenses in the WNBA, and the last time they faced off, they combined for 176 points, so this total is fitting on Tuesday night.
Entering Tuesday’s action, the Sparks are No. 5 in the league in offensive rating while the Fever are No. 4, and Los Angeles has been an easy defense to attack, as it allows the most points per game (88) in the league this season.
That has led to a ton of Sparks games going over, as they’re 18-8-1 to the OVER so far this season. In addition to that, Los Angeles plays at the No. 2 pace in the W.
Indiana will gladly play an uptempo style, as it ranks No. 3 in pace in 2025. So, I wouldn’t be shocked to see these teams both push triple digits, as the Sparks have either scored or allowed 100 points in three of their last four games.
Pick: OVER 176.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
