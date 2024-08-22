Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Final Score Prediction for College Football Week 0
As Florida State and Georgia Tech descend on Dublin, Ireland we await the start of a new college football season.
The opening game of the 2024 season pits ACC foes against one another on a neutral field hours away from home with the Seminoles and Yellow Jackets set to face off at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
Below, you'll find the full betting odds as well as part of our game preview with a final score prediction for the first of more than 1,000 games this college football season!
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Florida State: -10.5 (-112)
- Georgia Tech: +10.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Florida State: -465
- Georgia Tech: +340
Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Final Score Prediction
Florida State has the talent edge, but this is not a similar roster to the one that went undefeated in the 2023 regular season and won the ACC Championship Game, as I laid out in our betting preview. Overall, the Seminoles had 13 players make NFL rosters this season with 10 being drafted, but there is plenty to like for the Noles in 2024.
While Florida State’s offense will look quite different after turning over a ton of key players like Jordan Travis to Uiagalelei and needing to replace its top two three catchers that were the only ones to have more than 21 catches last season, I still believe head coach Mike Norvell can find answers against a poor Georgia Tech defense.
I expect the Seminoles to lean into the power running game with Uigalelei under center and throws near the line of scrimmage, he completed 73.8% of his passes last season of fewer than 10 yards.
However, Georgia Tech’s offense has proven capable in the past with a host of returning pieces, capable of keeping up with the new look Noles.
[Haynes] King found a home within Buster Faulkner’s offense last season, leading a unit that was 31st in EPA/Play and ninth in yards per carry. The team returns the dynamic King as well as 1,000-yard rusher Jamal Hayes, one that scored 24 or more in seven games last season.
I think we see more points than expected, and for this one to be competitive, but ultimately Florida State keeps the Yellow Jackets at bay.
Final Score Prediction: Florida State 34, Georgia Tech 28
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.