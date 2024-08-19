Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 0
The college football season kicks off in Dublin, Ireland when ACC foes Florida State and Georgia Tech face off.
The Seminoles had an undefeated 2023 that ended without a College Football Playoff berth, but will enter this season as the ACC favorite. Will the new look Seminoles thrive under transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who returns to the conference after leaving Clemson for Oregon State.
The team faces a test in its opener on a neutral field against the resurgent Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who looks to take the next step as a program under head coach Brent Key and an explosive offense.
Here’s how I’m betting the opener from Dublin.
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Florida State: -11.5 (-110)
- Georgia Tech: +11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Florida State: -450
- Georgia Tech: +340
Total: 56.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 24
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Aviva Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Florida State Record: 0-0
- Georgia Tech Record: 0-0
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Key Players to Watch
Florida State
DJ Uiagalelei: After a year at Oregon State, DJU returns to the ACC with Florida State. He will have big shoes to fill in place of Jordan Travis, who finds himself on an NFL roster now. Uiagalelei has plenty of experience, and will get a nice landing spot against a poor Georgia Tech defense as he can showcase his refined passing as well as dangerous ability as a runner, standing 6’4”.
Georgia Tech
Haynes King: King showcased his talent in his first season with Georgia Tech, totaling more than 3,400 yards and 35 total touchdowns. However, he did throw 16 interceptions. Can he clean that up to help Tech have a better season?
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Prediction and Pick
The ACC heads to Dublin for this conference meeting, and fireworks could be in store for the opening game of the 2024 season.
While Florida State’s offense will look quite different after turning over a ton of key players like Jordan Travis to Uiagalelei and needing to replace its top two three catchers that were the only ones to have more than 21 catches last season, I still believe head coach Mike Norvell can find answers against a poor Georgia Tech defense.
I expect the Seminoles to lean into the power running game with Uigalelei under center and throws near the line of scrimmage, he completed 73.8% of his passes last season of fewer than 10 yards.
The GT defense is returning only 54% of its snaps on defense, one that was quite poor last season. So we’re seeing a poor unit that doesn’t have much to go off of from last season, ranking outside the top 115 in yards per play allowed, defensive line yards and EPA/Rush.
The Seminoles should be able to dictate the terms of engagement on the ground and move the ball relatively easily.
However, the Yellow Jackets budding offense should keep pace.
King found a home within Buster Faulkner’s offense last season, leading a unit that was 31st in EPA/Play and ninth in yards per carry. The team returns the dynamic King as well as 1,000-yard rusher Jamal Hayes, one that scored 24 or more in seven games last season.
The Seminoles lost 13 players to the NFL last season --10 draft picks and three undrafted free agents. I believe we see some growing pains form the new look ACC favorite.
I’m eyeing a shootout in the opening game, I’ll bet the over in this one.
PICK: OVER 56.5
