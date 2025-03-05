Florida vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 5
The game left on the college basketball regular season schedule before the conference tournaments begin is an SEC showdown between No. 5 Florida and No. 7 Alabama.
Both teams are locks to make the NCAA Tournament and after Alabama's heartbreaking buzzer-beater loss to Tennessee on the weekend, both teams are projected to be No. 2 seeds. With that being said, a lot can change in days between now and Selection Sunday and Wednesday night's showdown will certainly play a role.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup.
Florida vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Florida +3.5 (-110)
- Alabama -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Florida +136
- Alabama -164
Total
- OVER 177.5 (-115)
- UNDER 177.5 (-105)
Florida vs. Alabama How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Florida Record: 25-4 (12-4 Conference)
- Alabama Record: 23-6 (12-4 Conference)
Florida vs. Alabama Key Players to Watch in Prop Market
Florida Gators
Will Richard: Florida's guard is coming off back-to-back stunning performances, putting up 30 points against Georgia and then 25 points against Texas A&M. If he keeps this up, he could be a March hero for the Gators.
Alabama Crimson Tide
Mark Sears: This team will go as far as Mark Sears takes them. He's averaging 19.2 points and 5.0 assists per game, leading the team in both categories. If big players make big plays in big games, expect Sears to have another big performance on Wednesday.
Florida vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
Alabama lives and dies by the three point shot, which puts them in danger any time they have a strong perimeter defense, which is exactly what Tennessee is. The Vols kept the Tide to shooting 9-of-24 from beyond the arc and now Alabama has to face just as good of a perimeter defense in Florida.
The Gators rank sixth in the country in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting 29.2% from three-point land.
Another area that will likely go Florida's way is offensive rebounding. The Gators are the eighth best offensive rebounding team in the country, and now they get to face a Crimson Tide squad that ranks just 135th in defensive rebounding.
If Florida can shut down the Alabama three ball and create extra scoring chances through offensive rebounding, the Gators can keep this game close.
Pick: Florida +3.5 (-110) via FanDuel Sportsbook
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
