Florida vs. Miami Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 4
A reeling Florida team heads to Miami to face off against the redhot Hurricanes, who are favored to win by 8.5 points at FanDuel Sportsbook.
SI betting's Peter Dewey backed the Hurricanes at 7.5-points in his betting preview, but we're here to talk prop bets. Similar to Peter's thinking, my prop bets favor Miami in a game where they should dominate in the trenches.
The Gators are 2-1 on the year while the Hurricanes are 3-0 following their blowout win against South Florida. Miami QB Carson Beck is now the betting favorite to win the Heisman and should keep his team rolling ahead of their big game against Florida State in two weeks.
Here’s our breakdown for the best options ahead of kickoff.
Best Prop Bets for Florida vs. Miami
DJ Lagway Under 223.5 passing yards (-114)
Lagway’s passing volume was uncharacteristically high in Florida’s latest loss to LSU. He threw the ball a career high 49 times and amassed 287 passing yards en route to one touchdown pass and five interceptions. He had never attempted more than 35 passes in a game before that game. Lagway has historically been a poor road performer and it’s highly unlikely that the Gators will let him throw that much again after posting such poor numbers in his last outing.
Jadan Baugh Under 64.5 rushing yards (-114)
Miami’s defense made a statement in its season opener by limiting Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love to 33 yards on 10 carries. The Hurricanes have continued to look strong up front and have given up just 75.0 rushing yards per game to opposing teams in 2025. Baugh kicked off the year with a strong start, but his yards per carry have dropped with each outing.
Mark Fletcher Over 74.5 rushing yards (-114)
Fletcher is trending up and on his way to putting together the best campaign of his college career. He’s rushed for over 85 yards and two scores in each of his last two games and is fresh off gashing South Florida with 120 yards on 16 carries. The Gators were vulnerable against LSU’s Caden Durham and Miami’s offense focuses more on the run.
