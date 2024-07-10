Genesis Scottish Open First-Round Leader Odds and Prediction: Bet Thomas Detry for Fast Start
The Genesis Scottish Open has become a staple on the golf calendar in recent years as some of the best golfers on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour try to dial in their swings ahead of the final major of the year, the British Open.
You can find the odds and everything else you need to know to bet on the event in my full betting preview here. In this article, we're going to focus on the opening round.
If you don't have the patience to wait all four rounds to see if your bet is a winner, or if you just want Thursday's round to be a little more exciting, consider betting on who will be the first round leader.
Let's take a look at the odds and then I'll break down why I'm targeting Thomas Detry to be Thursday's leader.
Genesis Scottish Open first-round leader odds
Here are the top 10 odds to be the first round leader via DraftKings Sportsbook:
- Rory McIlroy +2200
- Xander Schauffele +2200
- Collin Morikawa +3000
- Ludvig Aberg +3000
- Viktor Hovland +3500
- Tommy Fleetwood +3500
- Min Woo Lee +4000
- Tom Kim +4000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +4500
- Justin Thomas +4500
Genesis Scottish Open first-round leader pick
Thomas Detry +5500
Thomas Detry is a name that's flying under the radar this week. He's already performed well in majors this year, finishing T4 at the PGA Championship and T14 at the U.S. Open, so he knows how to play well in strong fields. On top of that, he has a T10 finish here at the Scottish Open back in 2022.
Detry hasn't played much in Europe this season, but he's averaging 68.88 across eight rounds on the DP World Tour, the best mark amongst all golfers who have competed on the tour in 2024.
Finally, as a cherry on top, Detry ranks 25th on the PGA Tour this season in first-round scoring average at 69.50. That mark is tied with his second round scoring average for his best rounds. He tends to fall off on the weekends, averaging a score of 70.69 on Saturdays and a 70.91 on Sundays. That gives us the green light to back Detry on Thursday's opening round this week.
At 55-1, I love this bet.
