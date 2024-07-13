Genesis Scottish Open Live Odds and Prediction Before Final Round (Can Robert MacIntyre Catch Ludvig Åberg?)
Robert MacIntyre looked like he was on his way to at least a playoff against Rory McIlroy in last year's Scottish Open, but the Northern Irishman caught fire at the end of the round to end the Scots' dream of winning his country's Open.
Now, one year later, MacIntyre has another chance to become the first Scot since Colin Montgomerie in 1999 to win the Scottish Open. He will enter Sunday's final round two strokes back from the leader, Ludvig Aberg. That's one stroke closer than he was to McIlroy entering the final round in 2023.
Can he get it done or will he have the door slammed on him once again? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Scottish Open Live Odds
Odds listed below via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Ludvig Aberg -150
- Robert MacIntyre +500
- Adam Scott +1200
- Collin Morikawa +1200
- Rory McIlroy +1200
- Sungjae Im +1600
- Sahith Theegala +2000
- Antoine Rozner +4500
- Erik Van Rooyen +5000
- Matteo Manassero +10000
Aberg is set as the live favorite to win the Scottish Open at -150 odds, which is an implied probability of 60%.
Scottish Open Live Bets
Robert MacIntyre +500
Yes, go ahead and call me a square, but I think MacIntyre gets it done this year. You have to love how he's played this tournament and he has only gotten better as the week has gone on. In the third round, he gained a blistering +3.57 strokes on the field with his approach play, which was the second-best mark amongst all golfers behind only Tommy Fleetwood (+3.64).
Aberg's game has gone in the opposite direction. He only gained +0.54 strokes on the field with his approach play on Saturday and was saved by his short game, specifically his chipping, gaining +1.35 strokes around the greens. That's not a recipe for success when you have just a two-stroke lead in the final round.
MacIntyre has been in this spot before and now he has the experience of a PGA Tour win to help aid him to the finish line. I'm willing to bet he gets it done at 5-1 odds.
Collin Morikawa +1200
If you want someone with some longer odds to sprinkle a few dollars on, consider Collin Morikawa.
I offered him as a potential live bet yesterday as well, but I was wrong about one main point when I said his odds would be shorter than 9-1 after Round 3. The bad news is I was incorrect, but the good news is you can now bet him at 12-1.
Sitting four strokes back from Aberg, the two-time major winner would need some things to break his way, but he has the game to do it. His irons were on in the first two rounds but his putter failed him, then in the third round the opposite was true. If he can have a day where both his irons and putter cooperate, he could start racking up birdies in a hurry.
If you want a bit of a longshot bet on Sunday, Morikawa is your guy.
