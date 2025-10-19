Is George Kittle Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Falcons vs. 49ers)
After missing the last five games with a hamstring injury, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is set to make his return on Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons.
Kittle is not on the team's final injury report, and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the star tight end won't have a pitch count for the Week 7 matchup. That's a great sign for the 49ers, as they've been shorthanded on offense all season long.
Kittle played a big role in Week 1, catching four passes for 25 yards and a score against the Seattle Seahawks.
He should be heavily involved in this game, as the 49ers want to make life easier on backup quarterback Mac Jones, who is making his fifth start of the season in place of the injured Brock Purdy.
Let's dive into a prop bet for Kittle in this matchup, as he looks to make an immediate impact in his return.
Best George Kittle Prop Bet for Week 7 vs. Falcons
George Kittle Anytime TD (+170)
The Falcons have been one of the best defenses in the NFL against tight ends this season, allowing just nine catches for 88 yards and a score in five games. However, Kittle can't be traded as an every day tight end, and he should see a major workload with the 49ers dealing with some injuries.
Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall remain out for San Francisco, and Kittle did score in limited action in Week 1 before going down with his hamstring injury.
If he's not going to be on a pitch count (like Shanahan said), he should be extremely active in the red zone for a 49ers team that has been depleted at the pass catcher spots all season long.
I love Kittle at this price on Sunday night.
