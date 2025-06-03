Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Odds: Spurs, Rockets, Raptors Top Odds to Poach Star from Bucks
As the NBA offseason nears, there is one looming question that could shape the way many teams in the league operate:
What will happen with Giannis Antetokounmpo?
The Milwaukee Bucks superstar has been the subject of trade rumors since the Bucks were bounced in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, but there is no guarantee that Milwaukee will move on from him.
However, if he is placed on the trade block, just about every team will attempt to deal for one of the league’s top players.
In the betting market for Giannis’ next team, the Bucks remain the favorite, but some clear trade partners are coming into focus as the 2025 NBA Draft, free agency, and more creep closer.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Next Team Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook (Canada)
- Milwaukee Bucks: +110
- San Antonio Spurs: +470
- Houston Rockets: +800
- Toronto Raptors: +1200
- Brooklyn Nets: +1800
- New York Knicks: +2800
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +2800
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +3400
- Miami Heat: +3400
- Golden State Warriors: +3400
- Dallas Mavericks: +3400
- Los Angeles Lakers: +3800
- Boston Celtics: +5000
- Chicago Bulls: +6500
(No other team has shorted than +10000 odds to land Giannis, per FanDuel)
Bucks Still Favored to Retain Giannis Antetokounmpo
There is a scenario where the Bucks decide to hang on to Giannis.
The Eastern Conference should be pretty weak in the 2024-25 season, with Jayson Tatum suffering a torn Achilles and the bottom half of the conference featuring very few playoff-caliber teams.
Even with Damian Lillard (ruptured Achilles) likely out for most – if not all – of the 2025-26 season, Giannis alone may be enough to get the Bucks into the playoffs. If Milwaukee can sell Antetokounmpo on a future beyond the 2025-26 season, he may decide to stay with the franchise that drafted him.
The Bucks don’t have to trade Giannis – he has multiple seasons left on his deal – so there’s always the possibility that he stays, especially if the former Finals MVP doesn’t come out and request a trade.
Spurs, Rockets Have Competitive Packages for Giannis
The San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets clearly have the best potential packages for Giannis – outside of an Oklahoma City Thunder package.
However, OKC is in the NBA Finals and may not even consider a Giannis trade if it ends up winning the title this season after a 68-win regular season.
For the Spurs, the package is pretty simple. San Antonio could move on from De’Aaron Fox, or it could package a few wing players like Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell to pair Giannis with Victor Wembanyama.
San Antonio has a coveted pick in the 2025 NBA Draft – the No. 2 overall selection – that would almost certainly be included in any trade for Giannis. While the Spurs don’t have as much draft capital as Houston – they traded some picks for Fox – they have plenty of rotation-level players, and a rising star guard in Stephon Castle (the reigning Rookie of the Year) that could entice the Bucks.
Houston is armed with a ton of young talent as well, and it has some very valuable Phoenix Suns draft picks that it could dangle for the two-time league MVP. The Rockets may not want to move Amen Thompson, but young players like Jalen Green, Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith Jr., and Tari Eason all could make sense in a Giannis trade.
According to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko, the Rockets are interested in Giannis, but it’s unclear how available the star big man will be.
“Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo remains a target, team sources said, but there has been recent uncertainty in the past week on Antetokounmpo’s actual availability — not to mention the potential asking price Milwaukee would require,” Iko wrote.
Based on the odds, it seems pretty clear that the Spurs and Rockets are in the best position to make an offer that the Bucks would consider for the franchise star.
Raptors Surging in Odds to Trade for Giannis
Recently, a report from the Toronto Star’s Doug Smith revealed that there is “mutual interest” between the Raptors and the two-time league MVP.
As a result, the Raptors have seen the odds to land Giannis skyrocket, going from +4000 to +1100 before settling at +1200.
Toronto could put together an interesting package, and we’ve seen the Raptors make a move like this before, acquiring Kawhi Leonard ahead of the 2018-19 season. However, the Bucks actually have to be willing to trade Giannis to Toronto, meaning they’d have to want Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, or some of Toronto’s young pieces in return for their former Finals MVP.
While Toronto does have picks it could trade and some tradable contracts, it may not have the best offer possible for the Bucks star.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.