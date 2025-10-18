Giants vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7
There has been plenty of hype surrounding the young talent for the New York Giants, and Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo have led them to wins in two of their last three games, including an upset win against the Eagles on Thursday Night Football last week.
They have a tough test ahead of them this week when they head to Denver to take on one of the best defenses in the NFL. Let's take a look at my favorite player props for NFL Week 7 action between the Giants and Broncos.
Giants vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets
- Jaxson Dart to Throw an Interception (-118) via DraftKings
- Courtland Sutton OVER 4.5 Receptions (+104) via FanDuel
- RJ Harvey Anytime Touchdown (+280) via FanDuel
Jaxson Dart to Throw an Interception (-118)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why Jaxson Dart to throw an interception is one of my favorite props for Week 7:
This is a nightmare situation for Jaxson Dart. He and the Giants have to travel to Denver to take on the Broncos, who have arguably the best secondary in the NFL. The Broncos rank second in opponent dropback EPA, first in opponent dropback success rate, and they allow the lowest completion percentage at 57.67%. All of that combined makes me think the rookie quarterback is bound to throw an interception.
Courtland Sutton OVER 4.5 Receptions (+104)
Courtland Sutton has had a relatively quiet start to his 2025 campaign, but he still leads the Broncos in targets (40), receptions (27), yards (382), and receiving touchdowns (3). He's going to continue to see plenty of balls thrown his way, so an explosive game is going to come sooner rather than later for the Broncos' top pass-catcher.
RJ Harvey Anytime Touchdown (+280)
RJ Harvey may not be getting many carries, but he has been the primary pass-catching running back for the Broncos. He has hauled in 3+ receptions in five straight games, and he played 28.3% of offensive snaps for Denver last week. That makes him an interesting dark horse bet to score a touchdown at +280 odds on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
