Giants vs. Broncos Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
The New York Giants are looking for another upset in Week 7 as they head to Denver to take on the Broncos on Sunday afternoon.
The G-Men took down the Eagles 34-17 on Thursday Night Football, and have an extra rest advantage against a Broncos team that played in London on Sunday.
Can the Giants keep it up on the road?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 7.
Giants vs. Broncos Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Giants +7 (-110)
- Broncos -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Giants: +285
- Broncos: -360
Total
- 40.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Giants vs. Broncos How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 19
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Giants record: 2-4
- Broncos record: 4-2
Giants vs. Broncos Betting Trends
- The Giants are 3-3 against the spread this season.
- The Broncos are 2-3-1 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 4-2 in the Giants' games this season.
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Broncos' games this season.
- The Giants are 1-2 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Broncos are 1-1 against the spread at home this season.
Giants vs. Broncos Injury Reports
Giants Injury Report
- Anthony Johnson Jr. - out
- Darius Slayton - questionable
- Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles - questionable
- Swayze Bozeman - questionable
Broncos Injury Report
- Jonah Elliss - questionable
Giants vs. Broncos Key Player to Watch
Jaxson Dart, Quarterback, New York Giants
The Giants may have found something here in rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. Dart got some respect in the Offensive Rookie of the Year market after the win against the Eagles, and he has a chance to build on that in Denver this week.
Dart completed 17 of 25 passes for 195 yards and a score against the Birds, and ran for 58 yards and a score to boot. He’s not going to light the world on fire, especially against a defense like the Broncos, but he can make plays with his legs and arm to keep his team in the game.
Denver is coming off a mighty impressive defensive showing in London. The Broncos limited Justin Fields to 45 yards on nine of 17 passing, but they have allowed over 280 yards to Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, and Daniel Jones this season.
Dart has his biggest test yet on tap in Denver this week.
Giants vs. Broncos Prediction and Pick
Dart has ran for 54, 55, and 58 yards in his three starts for the Giants, finding paydirt in two of those three contests.
The Broncos are tough against the run this season, and the Giants will likely be playing from behind, which means Dart will have to use his legs to make things happen. Denver has only allowed two rushing touchdowns this season, but one was to former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in Week 2.
Given the potential gamescript and what the quarterback has shown so far, I’ll throw a Dart on the rookie to score at this price.
Pick: Jaxson Dart Anytime Touchdown (+330)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
