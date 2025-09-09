Giants vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2
Has the Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants rivalry disappeared?
Sure, these two teams and fan bases don’t like each other, but Dallas has won every meeting since Jan. 2021 and 15 of the last 16 matchups between these two squads. So, it’s not a surprise that Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are considerable favorites at home in Week 2.
The Giants struggled in Week 1, scoring just six points, but head coach Brian Daboll is rolling with Russell Wilson at quarterback again on Sunday. Wilson completed less than 50 percent of his passes in Week 1, so it’s hard to be much worse than he was against the Washington Commanders.
Meanwhile, Dallas hung tough with the Philadelphia Eagles, losing on Thursday night by four points (the Cowboys did cover the spread). Dak Prescott looked healthy, and if it weren’t for a few CeeDee Lamb drops – Dallas may have pulled off the upset of the week.
Almost doesn’t count in the NFL, though, and both of these teams are 0-1 entering Week 2.
Who should we bet on to get in the win column?
Let’s dive into the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this NFC East rivalry matchup.
Giants vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Giants +6 (-112)
- Cowboys -6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Giants: +210
- Cowboys: -258
Total
- 44.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Giants vs. Cowboys How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 14
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Giants record: 0-1
- Cowboys record: 0-1
Giants vs. Cowboys Betting Trends
- Dak Prescott is 7-1 at home all time against the Giants.
- The Cowboys have won 15 of their last 16 games against New York.
- Dallas is 1-0 against the spread this season.
- New York is 0-1 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 1-0 for both teams in 2025.
Giants vs. Cowboys Injury Reports
Giants Injury Report
- Anthony Johnson Jr. – out
- Andrew Thomas – questionable
- Micah McFadden – questionable
Cowboys Injury Report
- Perrion Winfrey – out
- DeMarvion Overshown – out
Giants vs. Cowboys Key Player to Watch
Dak Prescott, Quarterback, Dallas Cowboys
Even though Dallas lost its season opener, Prescott had a strong showing in Week 1. He only threw for 188 yards, but his day could have looked a lot different had CeeDee Lamb not dropped a couple of passes and Jake Ferguson hung on to a ball in the end zone.
Dallas needs Dak to play at a high level to make the playoffs this season, and the Cowboys quarterback has dominated the Giants at home in his career (7-1). Prescott is hoping to have a bigger game against a much easier defense than Philly’s in Week 2.
Giants vs. Cowboys Prediction and Pick
There’s just no way that I can get behind the Giants after watching these teams in Week 1, especially knowing how dominant Dallas has been at home in the Prescott era.
Dak is 43-18 at home as a Cowboy, and the Giants have only beaten him once at AT&T Stadium.
The Cowboys didn't win in Week 1, but they did put together one of the best performances of an underdog in Week 1, hanging tough with the defending champs and even leading early in the game. A couple of miscues (CeeDee Lamb drops and a Miles Sanders fumble) cost them a chance to defeat Philly.
However, I think they’re a significantly better team than the Giants, who scored just six points in Week 1 with Wilson struggling to do anything productive on offense.
The Giants do have a solid pass rush, but Dallas was able to withstand a tough Eagles front in Week 1 and still put up 20 points.
With this spread still inside seven, I’ll take Dallas to win and cover in Week 2.
Pick: Cowboys -6 (-108 at DraftKings)
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
