Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 18
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a two-game cushion atop the NL West heading into a huge series with the San Francisco Giants.
With a win on Wednesday over the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Giants are just two games out of the final wild card spot in the National League entering the home stretch of the regular season.
So, a series victory over the Dodgers would go a long way towards the team knocking the New York Mets out of the final wild card spot in the NL.
On Thursday, Giants’ ace Logan Webb (3.34 ERA) gets the ball against Los Angeles’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2.66 ERA), who is coming off seven innings of one-hit ball in his last start against the Giants.
Oddsmakers have set the Dodgers as favorites at home, but can they pull out a win after dropping two of three games to the Philadelphia Phillies?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this NL West rivalry matchup.
Giants vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Giants +1.5 (-157)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+129)
Moneyline
- Giants: +140
- Dodgers: -172
Total
- 7.5 (Over -113/Under -108)
Giants vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Logan Webb (14-10, 3.34 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-8, 2.66 ERA)
Giants vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 18
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, SportsNet LA, NBCS-BA
- Giants record: 76-76
- Dodgers record: 85-67
Giants vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Logan Webb OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-111)
Over his last two starts against the Dodgers, Webb has given up 16 hits (10 in his last outing and six in the one prior), making this an interesting prop to take on Thursday.
Webb has pitched well in the 2025 season, leading the Giants to a 17-14 record in his outings, but he has a WHIP of 1.26 – allowing 195 hits in 188.2 innings of work. The righty also ranks in the 32nd percentile in expected batting average against (.260) this season.
Los Angeles has one of the best offenses in the league, and it’s been able to knock Webb around in back-to-back outings. Plus, the righty has given up six or more hits in 20 of his 31 starts in 2025.
I’ll fade him on Thursday night.
Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Dodgers are the team to back in this NL West battle:
The Los Angeles Dodgers salvaged their series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, winning 5-0 with Blake Snell on the mound.
Now, they’ll turn to righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto in their series opener with the wild card hopeful San Francisco Giants. The Giants are currently two games back of the Mets for the final wild card spot in the NL.
Logan Webb (3.34 ERA) is on the mound for the Giants in this game, but he struggled in his last outing against the Dodgers, allowing 10 hits and six runs back on Sept. 13.
Against Los Angeles in 2025, Webb has given up 14 runs in three starts, including two outings where he’s given up at least six runs.
Yamamoto, on the other hand, held the Giants to just one hit in seven innings back on Sept. 12. He’s given up just one run on four hits over his last two outings against the NL West rival, although he was tagged for five runs in his first start against San Francisco this season.
Yamamoto has been trending in the right direction, posting a 2.02 ERA over his last five starts. With the Dodgers sitting at 21 games over .500 at home, I think they’re worth a look in this series opener on Thursday night.
Pick: Dodgers Moneyline (-172 at DraftKings)
