Giants vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 20
The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants have split the first two games of their four-game set this week, but the Giants have fallen out of the playoff hunt in the National League with just over a month left in the regular season.
Despite making a midseason deal for Rafael Devers, the Giants are just 61-65 this season and 6.5 games out of the final wild card spot in the NL.
Meanwhile, the Padres are in the mix for the NL West crown, sitting just two games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers entering Wednesday’s action.
San Diego will send trade-deadline addition JP Sears (5.12 ERA) to the mound on Wednesday against San Francisco’s Landen Roupp (3.45 ERA).
The best betting sites have the Padres favored at home, but can the Giants play spoiler – and pick up a game in the wild card race – in Game 3 of this series?
Let’s examine the latest odds, best player prop to bet and my prediction for this divisional battle on Aug. 20.
Giants vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Giants +1.5 (-168)
- Padres -1.5 (+137)
Moneyline
- Giants: +128
- Padres: -157
Total
- 8 (Over -109/Under -112)
Giants vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Landen Roupp (7-6, 3.45 ERA)
- San Diego: JP Sears (7-10, 5.12 ERA)
Giants vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 20
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, SDPA, NBCS-BA
- Giants record: 61-65
- Padres record: 70-56
Giants vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets
Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Landen Roupp OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (-135)
The Padres are third in MLB in strikeouts per game this season (6.97), but Roupp has punched out four or more Friars in both of his matchups against them.
The Giants righty is averaging right around a strikeout per inning, picking up 100 in 104.1 innings of work this season. He ranks in the middle of the pack in whiff percentage (55th percentile) and strikeout percentage (45th percentile) this season.
I wouldn't be shocked to see him pick up four or more K’s on Wednesday, as he’s hit that number in 15 of his 21 outings in 2025.
Giants vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
Sears struggled in his Padres debut, allowing 10 hits and five runs in a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and he has not pitched since Aug. 4.
However, this is a great matchup for him, as the Giants rank dead last in MLB in batting average against left-handed pitching (.212).
Both Sears (4.15 expected ERA) and Roupp (4.01 expected ERA) are far from the best pitchers on their respective staffs, but these teams have the two best bullpens in MLB.
San Diego is first in bullpen ERA (2.93) while the Giants are second at 3.30. I lean with the Padres to win this game, as I’d expect them to have the lead when Sears exits based on the Giants’ struggles against lefties.
Plus, San Diego has beaten the Giants twice with Roupp on the mound, including in a game where he threw 6.1 scoreless innings.
With the Padres in a much better spot in the standings, I’ll back them to take Game 3 of this early-week series.
Pick: Padres Moneyline (-157 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
