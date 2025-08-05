Giants vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 5
It’s been a struggle for the San Francisco Giants since the All-Star break, as they’ve won just two of their last 10 games and dropped their series opener with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.
As a result, San Francisco has slipped in the race for a wild card spot in the National League, and it’s currently under .500 in the 2025 season.
On Tuesday, the Giants will turn to ace Logan Webb to stop the bleeding, but he’s coming off a rough month of July where he allowed four or more runs in three of his outings.
Pittsburgh will counter with Mike Burrows (3.88 ERA), as it aims to build on a stretch where it has won seven of 10 games.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday night’s matchup.
Giants vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Giants -1.5 (+113)
- Pirates +1.5 (-137)
Moneyline
- Giants: -158
- Pirates: +129
Total
- 7.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Giants vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Logan Webb (9-8, 3.31 ERA)
- Pittsburgh: Mike Burrows (1-3, 3.88 ERA)
Giants vs. Pirates How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 5
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: PNC Park
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet PT, NBCS-BA
- Giants record: 56-57
- Pirates record: 49-64
Giants vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bet
Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Logan Webb UNDER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-125)
This season, Webb ranks in the 87th percentile amongst MLB pitchers in walk percentage, as he’s only allowed 34 free passes in 141.1 innings of work.
While he did walk multiple batters in two of his starts in the month of July, Webb has finished with one or fewer walks allowed in 14 of his 23 starts this season.
The Pirates (14th in MLB in walks drawn) are in the bottom five in MLB in OPS and batting average, so I’d expect Webb to be aggressive in the strike zone on Tuesday. This is a pretty favorite price for the Giants star since he’s cleared this prop in well over half his starts.
Giants vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m expecting a bounce-back start from Webb on Tuesday:
The San Francisco Giants are just 2-8 in their last 10 games and have slipped under .500 (56-57) this season heading into their matchup with the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.
Pittsburgh is in dead last in the NL Central, but it has won seven of its last 10 games to move to 49-64 in the 2025 season. Despite that, I’m fading the Pirates and their subpar offense on Tuesday.
Pittsburgh ranks dead last in MLB in runs scored and OPS, and it clocks in at No. 27 in batting average. That’s going to make it tough for the Pirates to beat two-time All-Star Logan Webb – San Francisco’s ace.
While Webb struggled in July, allowing four or more runs on three occasions, he still has a 3.31 ERA, 2.64 FIP and an expected ERA of 3.63 this season. Webb also ranks in the 89th percentile in ground-ball percentage, making it hard for teams to take him deep and flip games in a hurry.
The Pirates will counter with Mike Burrows (3.88 ERA), who has led the team to 5-8 record in 13 appearances this season.
As bad as the Giants have played as of late, it’s hard to bet against them with Webb on the mound. Overall, the righty has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 19 of his 23 starts in 2025.
I’ll bet on him to get back on track on Tuesday night.
Pick: Giants Moneyline (-158 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
