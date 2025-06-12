Giants vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, June 12
The San Francisco Giants are 0.5 games out of first place in the NL West, and they’re looking to complete a sweep of the 12-win Colorado Rockies on Thursday afternoon.
Colorado is far and away the worst team in baseball this season, and it’s allowed the Giants to extend their winning streak to seven games as they attempt to chase down the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division.
On Thursday, Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 2.55 ERA) will get the start for the Giants against one of the worst pitchers in baseball – Colorado’s Antonio Senzatela.
The Rockies righty has an ERA that is pushing 7.00 this season, and he’s allowing nearly two walks and hits per inning pitched.
I have a pair of prop bets that bettors should consider for Thursday’s matchup, but first let’s examine the latest odds for this NL West clash.
Giants vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Giants -1.5 (-155)
- Rockies +1.5 (+127)
Moneyline
- Giants: -231
- Rockies: +186
Total
- 11.5 (Over -102/Under -119)
Giants vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 2.55 ERA)
- Colorado: Antonio Senzatela (1-10, 6.68 ERA)
Giants vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 12
- Time: 3:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to Watch (TV): COLR, NBCS-BA
- Giants record: 40-28
- Rockies record: 12-55
Giants vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet
Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Mike Yastrzemski to Hit a Home Run (+285)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why the Giants outfielder was worth a look in this matchup:
San Francisco Giants outfield Mike Yastrzemski has just five home runs in the 2025 season, but he has a great matchup on Thursday afternoon.
Yastrzemski is facing the Colorado Rockies and struggling starter Antonio Senzatela, who enters this matchup with a 6.68 ERA and a 1.97 WHIP in the 2025 season. Senzatela has given up 101 hits in 62.0 innings of work, and he’s allowed 11 homers in his 13 outings.
That sets up well for the Giants and Yastrzemski, especially since the veteran outfielder has crushed Senzatela in his career. Yastrzemski is hitting 5-for-12 (.417) with a pair of doubles against the Rockies righty.
While he hasn’t taken him deep, I do think this is a good spot to back Yastrzemski to make it happen. Over the last week, he’s hitting .286 and his stats against righties (.260, four homers) have been much better in 2025.
Giants vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
My favorite bet in this game is actually in the prop market since the Giants are set as such big favorites.
I’m fading Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela, which I broke down in today’s best MLB props at SI Betting:
Colorado Rockies righty Antonio Senzatela has been terrible in the 2025 season, posting a 6.68 ERA and a 1.97 WHIP.
He’s been an auto fade this season, but with the Rockies set as massive underdogs against the San Francisco Giants, I actually think the prop market is the best way to bet on this game.
Senzatela has been chased early in a bunch of games, and the Rockies have also pulled him from some games to avoid further damage this season. As a result, he has failed to get past five innings in 10 of his 13 appearances in 2025.
I expect that to continue against a red-hot Giants team that has won seven games in a row. Senzatela has thrown less than 90 pitches in four straight outings, recording 13 outs or less in each of his last three starts.
Pick: Antonio Senzatela UNDER 15.5 Outs Recorded (-145 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $300 in bonus bets if you win your initial bet. DraftKings will issue 12 $25 bonus bets.