Gigantic $320K Bet Drops on Chiefs to Win Super Bowl 59 vs. Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs are knocking on the door of history as the team goes for a third straight Super Bowl, something that has never been done before in NFL history.
As the betting action continues in the lead up to Super Bowl 59, the big bets continue to hit the counter on both sides. However, one bettor is counting on Kansas City to make history on Sunday in New Orleans, putting $320,000 on the team to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.
There has been plenty of two-way action on the Super Bowl at BetMGM as the sportsbook has plenty of Chiefs liability in the Futures market, but the sportsbook is taking six figure wagers on the AFC champions.
There has been subtle line movement towards the Eagles over the past week in the lead up to Super Bowl 59, but the Chiefs are holding steady as small favorites at this point in time with some large support starting to show up at the sportsbook.
Here are the updated Super Bowl 59 odds as we draw closer to kickoff.
Eagles vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Eagles: +1.5 (-115)
- Chiefs: -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Eagles: +100
- Chiefs: -120
Total: 48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
