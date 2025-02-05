Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl Odds Movement: Moneyline Odds Shifting Towards Philly
Super Bowl LIX is just a few days away, and the odds for the Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles matchup are on the move.
After opening with the Chiefs as 1.5-point favorites and at -130 on the moneyline, things have shifted towards Philly -- ever so slightly -- by Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Philadelphia -- which opened at +110 on the moneyline -- is now set at even money (+100) to win Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs (-120) are still favored to three-peat, but the odds for this game are moving in the Eagles' direction.
In addition to that, the Chiefs' spread odds are now just -105 -- down from -110 -- even though they remain 1.5-point favorites. Here's a breakdown of the latest odds.
Chiefs vs. Eagles Latest Odds for Super Bowl LIX
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Chiefs -1.5 (-105)
- Eagles +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Chiefs: -120
- Eagles: +100
Total
- 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The moneyline odds shift isn't the only time that we've seen these odds move. The total in this game opened at 49.5 points, but it has since moved to 48.5 -- with multiple big bets coming in on the UNDER.
So far, the most popular bet in Super Bowl LIX has been on the Eagles to win, so it's not surprising that oddsmakers have moved the price ahead of Sunday's game.
This season, the Eagles went 3-0 straight up when set as an underdog. However, the Eagles have never won a playoff game when on the road or in a neutral site game (0-3) in the Jalen Hurts era. Will that change on Sunday?
Bettors have a chance to still catch the Eagles at plus money -- but it may not be around for long.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.