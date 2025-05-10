Golden Knights vs. Oilers Prediction, Odds and Best NHL Prop Bet for Game 3
It's not uncommon to see a team go up 2-0 in an NHL Playoff series, but it is uncommon that it's the road team that does it. The Edmonton Oilers now return to their home ice with a chance to go up 3-0 on Saturday night, something that would all but seal them another berth in the Western Conference Final.
The Vegas Golden Knights won't be eliminated with a loss tonight, but it's going to feel like Game 3 is a must-win in enemy territory.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this marquee matchup.
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Odds, Puck Line, and Total
Puck Line
- Golden Knights +1.5 (-225)
- Oilers -1.5 (+185)
Moneyline
- Golden Knights +100
- Oilers -120
Total
- OVER 6.5 (-135)
- UNDER 6.5 (+110)
Golden Knights vs. Oilers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, May 10
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Rogers Place
- How to Watch (TV): TNT/truTV/Max
- Series: Oilers lead 2-0
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Best Prop Bet
- Reilly Smith Anytime Goal (+480) via FanDuel
Reilly Smith has only scored one goal this postseason, but if you're looking for a bet with a good payout, he's certainly worth a wager at +480 odds. He has at least 15 minutes of ice time in four playoff games through the first two series. In a game that I think is going to be dominated by the Golden Knights' offense, let's take a shot on Smith scoring one of their goals.
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Top Shelf Picks, I broke down why I'm backing Vegas to get its first win of the series:
The numbers in this series have been close. From an expected goals perspective, this series has been the closest of the entire second round during 5-on-5 play, with the Oilers sporting a slight +0.44 goals advantage. My concern with the Oilers has been and always will be their goaltending. We have seen their play between the pipes cost them wins far too often in the past few seasons to not expect it to haunt them against a team as complete as the Golden Knights.
I can't resist backing the Golden Knights at plus-money. I think they get their first win of the series tonight.
Pick: Golden Knights +100
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
