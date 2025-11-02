Grizzlies vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 2
A pair of play-in hopeful teams face off on Sunday evening, as the Toronto Raptors are looking to build on a big win on Friday when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Raptors snapped a four-game skid on Friday with an NBA Cup win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, moving them to 2-4 in the 2025-26 season.
They’re favored at home against a Memphis team that is down five rotation players, including superstar Ja Morant, who was suspended by the team for his behavior after Friday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Grizzlies are 3-3 this season, but they rank in the bottom 10 in the NBA in net rating.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this interconference battle on Sunday.
Grizzlies vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies +4.5 (-105)
- Raptors -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +164
- Raptors: -198
Total
- 238.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Grizzlies vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 2
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Grizzlies record: 3-3
- Raptors record: 2-4
Grizzlies vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
- Zach Edey – out
- Ja Morant – out
Raptors Injury Report
- Jakob Poeltl – out
- Jamal Shead – questionable
Grizzlies vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cedric Coward OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+112)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why Coward is worth a bet with Morant (suspension) out:
Memphis Grizzlies rookie Cedric Coward could have an expanded role on Sunday with Ja Morant (team suspension) set to miss this game against the Toronto Raptors.
This season, Coward is averaging 15.5 points per game across six games while shooting 52.4 percent from beyond the arc.
He’s knocked down 11 3-pointers in six games, hitting multiple shots from deep in half of them. So, I’m surprised to see him at plus money to hit two or more 3-pointers on Sunday.
Toronto ranks just 25th in defensive rating and 19th in opponent 3-point percentage this season. That sets up well for Coward to have a big game as potentially the No. 2 option to Jaren Jackson Jr. on Sunday.
Grizzlies vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
The Raptors made a statement on Friday night after four losses in a row, knocking off the Cavs in an NBA Cup Group Play matchup.
Now, they're favored at home against a Memphis Grizzlies team that is down Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. on Sunday.
I can’t get behind this Memphis team without its top three lead guards (Morant, Jerome and Pippen), especially on the road. The Grizzlies are 3-3 this season, but they rank 21st in the NBA in net rating.
Now, they don’t have their best player (Morant) and have to go on the road against a Raptors team that is coming off arguably its best game of the season. The Raptors should be able to cover this line on Sunday night.
Pick: Raptors -4.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
