Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 17
The Minnesota Timberwolves have won back-to-back games without Anthony Edwards, and there’s a chance they’ll get him back in action on Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Edwards (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s matchup, leading to the Timberwolves being set as 8.5-point favorites at home. Memphis is coming off a win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday as a road underdog, but it is just 5-11 against the spread as an underdog this season.
The Grizzlies did get Ja Morant (calf) back in the lineup recently, but they’re also down starting center Zach Edey, who has been a plus/minus monster in the 2025-26 season. The Grizzlies are fighting to get into the playoff conversation in the West, but they are five games back of the No. 6-seeded Timberwolves at the moment.
Here’s a breakdown of Wednesday’s matchup, including the latest odds and my prediction.
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies +8.5 (-120)
- Timberwolves -8.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +240
- Timberwolves: -298
Total
- 233.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 17
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Grizzlies record: 12-14
- Timberwolves record: 17-9
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Ja Morant – questionable
- Brandon Clarke – questionable
- Zach Edey – out
- GG Jackson – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
- John Konchar – out
- Cam Spencer – out
- Javon Small – out
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Anthony Edwards – questionable
- Mike Conley – out
- Joan Beringer – out
- Rocco Zikarsky – out
- Enrique Freeman – out
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaren Jackson Jr. UNDER 5.5 Rebounds (-155)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why I’m fading Jackson in this matchup with the Wolves:
Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging just 5.0 rebounds per game this season, grabbing six or more in 11 of his 24 appearances.
He has a tough matchup on Wednesday against a Minnesota team that is 12th in the league in rebounding percentage and 10th in opponent rebounds per game this season.
There are a few concerns with Jackson in this prop, as he could end up in foul trouble with Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle attacking the basket in this game. In addition to that, for a player of his size, JJJ is averaging just 9.8 rebound chances per game.
That makes him insanely tough to trust against a frontcourt that features an elite rebounder in Rudy Gobert. I’ll go UNDER for the Grizzlies big man, who hasn’t grabbed more than six boards in a game since early November.
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
The Grizzlies have not been great as underdogs this season against the spread (5-11), but they did cover and win outright on Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers.
I’m buying Memphis at this price on Wednesday, especially with Anthony Edwards (foot) up in the air for the game. The Grizzlies are playing much better over their last 10 games, ranking seventh in the NBA in net rating (+4.7) while winning seven of those matchups.
Minnesota is 9-4 at home this season, but it is just 5-8 against the spread in those games. The Timberwolves are a more talented team than Memphis – especially if Edwards plays – but I’m not sold on them winning this game by a wide margin. The Wolves have an average scoring margin in their home games of +7.6, and they’ve played 12 clutch games – within five points in the final five minutes – this season.
I wouldn’t be shocked if Memphis, which has played 15 clutch games, is able to hang around in this matchup.
Pick: Grizzlies +8.5 (-120 at DraftKings)
