Hawks vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League
The Atlanta Hawks needed an overtime win on Monday to keep themselves undefeated in Las Vegas, and they’ll put that record to the test again on Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Memphis is just 1-2 this summer, dropping Tuesday’s matchup with the Golden State Warriors by 12 points. While the Grizzlies have some intriguing players on their roster, first-round pick Cedric Coward (shoulder) has not suited up for the team in Las Vegas.
Oddsmakers have the Hawks set as favorites in this matchup, but how should we bet on it?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Summer League showdown.
Hawks vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hawks -6.5 (-110)
- Grizzlies +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Hawks: -290
- Grizzlies: +235
Total
- 185.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Hawks vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 17
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Cox Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV/ESPN+
- Hawks record: 3-0
- Grizzlies record: 1-2
Hawks vs. Grizzlies Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Hawks
- Kobe Bufkin
Can Bufkin finally stay healthy in the 2025-26 season?
A first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Bufkin has only appeared in 27 NBA games for Atlanta, but he could have a pretty easy path to the backup point guard role behind Trae Young in the 2025-26 season.
So far this summer, Bufkin has had some big games, including a 25-point showing in Monday’s win over Houston. He’s averaging 21.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in Las Vegas.
Memphis Grizzlies
- GG Jackson
A second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Jackson has flashed some serious scoring potential on the wing in his two-year NBA career. However, he found himself out of the rotation at times in the 2024-25 season – partially due to injury.
In Las Vegas, Jackson is averaging 14.5 points per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from 3. He has a chance to earn minutes in the 2025-26 season with the departure of Desmond Bane, but there will be a bunch of other wings competing alongside him.
Hawks vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
Note: Before betting on NBA Summer League, it’s important to know that rotations are fluid and predicting player performance is volatile. As an avid NBA bettor, I suggest only placing small wagers for fun on these games since they are often hard to predict.
With the Hawks tracking as a team that could end up in the Summer League title game this season, I’m going to trust them to cover the number on Thursday.
Memphis lost badly to a Golden State team that doesn’t have a ton of NBA experience on the roster, and the Grizzlies may be willing to sit some of their better players to coast into the rest of the offseason injury-free.
Atlanta has wins by seven, 18 and three points, going to overtime with the Houston Rockets in its last game. However, the Hawks have one of the best offenses in Summer League right now, scoring over 100 points twice and 98 points in the lone game they failed to clear triple-digits.
Memphis, on the other hand, has failed to crack 100 points and has two games with less than 85 points scored.
I’ll back Atlanta to remain undefeated in Las Vegas.
Pick: Hawks -6.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
