Hawks vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 29
It’s been a slow start to the season for the Atlanta Hawks, but they have a chance to pick up a win as a road favorite on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.
Atlanta is just 1-3 in the 2025-26 season, losing to Toronto, Oklahoma City and Chicago in the first week of action. Now, the Hawks take on a winless Brooklyn team (0-4) that has lost by 19, seven, 11 and 28 points so far this season.
Trae Young and the Hawks did get Jalen Johnson (ankle) back in their loss to Chicago on Monday, and they’ll look to get back on track against a Brooklyn team that is tanking for a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s Eastern Conference clash.
Hawks vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Hawks -8.5 (-105)
- Nets +8.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Hawks: -325
- Nets: +260
Total
- 238.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Hawks vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 29
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Hawks record: 1-3
- Nets record: 0-4
Hawks vs. Nets Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Nikola Djurisic – out
- Jalen Johnson – probable
- Eli John Ndiaye – out
- Zaccharie Risacher – probable
Nets Injury Report
- Haywood Highsmith – out
- Ziaire Williams – questionable
Hawks vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Johnson OVER 18.5 Points (-102)
This season, Johnson is averaging 19.7 points per game while shooting 56.7 percent from the field, but he has yet to make a 3-pointer (0-for-5) this season. Johnson scored 22 in Atlanta's season opener before dropping 25 in his last game.
He played just 25 minutes in the team's win over Orlando in the second game of the season, finishing with just 12 points because of his ankle injury.
I think this is a prime spot to back Johnson, as the Nets are dead last in the NBA in defensive rating and have gotten blown out multiple times in the 2025-26 season.
Hawks vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking the Hawks as part of a moneyline parlay on Wednesday:
The Atlanta Hawks are off to a 1-3 start in the 2025-26 season, but they have a “get-right” matchup on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.
Brooklyn has the worst defensive rating in the NBA, and it has yet to win a game this season, losing multiple games by double digits. The Hawks have losses to Chicago (3-0), OKC (4-0) and Toronto (1-3) to start this season, but I think they’re due to a bounce-back showing – especially on offense.
Atlanta is just 24th in offensive rating this season, but every team that has played the Nets has scored at least 118 points. I can’t trust Brooklyn to win right now, even at home.
In addition to that, I like Atlanta and Brooklyn to hit the OVER in this game with Johnson and Risacher expected to play. The Hawks have gotten off to a slow start, but the Nets are the worst team in the NBA, losing three games by double digits so far in the 2025-26 season.
Brooklyn not only is dead last in defensive rating, but it is a top-12 team in offensive rating and ranks in the top half of the league in effective field goal percentage. The Nets aren’t going to get stops, but they can score the ball at a pretty high rate.
Atlanta is currently in the bottom 10 in the league in defensive rating, allowing 117 or more points in three of four games. The Nets have combined for OVER 238.5 points in three of their four games this season, and I’d expect another high-scoring affair tonight.
Pick: OVER 238.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
