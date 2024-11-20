Hawks vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Nov. 20
The Golden State Warriors are looking to bounce back from a tough loss to the Los Angeles Clippers when they host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.
Atlanta comes into this game at 7-8, but it could be down a key piece of its roster with Jalen Johnson listed as questionable – he missed the Hawks’ last game with a knee injury.
Steph Curry and the Warriors are still amongst the best teams in the West to open this season, and oddsmakers have them favored by eight points in this matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for this matchup.
Hawks vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Hawks +8 (-108)
- Warriors -8 (-112)
Moneyline
- Hawks: +275
- Warriors: -345
Total
- 239 (Over -112/Under -108)
Hawks vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 20
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports, NBC Sports Bay Area
- Hawks record: 7-8
- Warriors record: 10-3
Hawks vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Jalen Johnson – questionable
- Mouhamed Gueye – out
- Dominick Barlow – out
- Seth Lundy – out
- Cody Zeller – out
Warriors Injury Report
- Steph Curry – probable
- Kevon Looney – probable
- Kyle Anderson – questionable
- De’Anthony Melton – out
Hawks vs. Warriors Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Hawks
Jalen Johnson: Johnson is listed as questionable for this matchup, and the Hawks really could use him in the lineup if they want any chance of pulling off the upset. This season, the former first-round pick is averaging 19.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field.
Golden State Warriors
Steph Curry: Curry is coming off a six 3-pointer game in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, and he’s averaging 23.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game on the season. Curry’s big scoring games (26+) have been tied to him playing 30 or more minutes this season.
Hawks vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
Earlier today in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – I shared why Curry is an elite prop target on Wednesday:
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry only has four games (out of 10) where he’s cleared 25.5 points, but he has a great matchup on Wednesday night.
Golden State takes on the Atlanta Hawks, and both of these teams rank in the top five in the NBA in pace this season. Plus, Atlanta is in the bottom 10 in the NBA in defensive rating and allows the most 3-pointers per game (16.7) while allowing opponents to shoot 39.7 percent from deep.
Could there be a better matchup for the greatest 3-point shooter of all time?
Curry is coming off a 26-point game against the Los Angeles Clippers, and he’s 4-for-4 in this prop when he plays 30 or more minutes this season.
I’ll back the future Hall of Famer to have a big game on Wednesday.
Pick: Steph Curry OVER 25.5 Points (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.