Heat vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 9
A crucial game in the play-in tournament race in the Eastern Conference takes place on Wednesday night, as the No. 10-seeded Miami Heat hit the road to play the No. 9-seeded Chicago Bulls.
Miami picked up an important win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, and it’s just one game out of the No. 8 seed with three games to play in the regular season.
Meanwhile, the Bulls are coming off a loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night, putting them in a tie record-wise with the Heat, although they sat Coby White and Josh Giddey on Tuesday – presumably to gear up for this matchup.
The winner of this game could have the inside track to at least the No. 9 spot in the East, although Chicago has the 2-0 lead in the season series, so it’ll hold the tiebreaker regardless of tonight’s outcome.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
Heat vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Heat -1 (-110)
- Bulls +1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Heat: -115
- Bulls: -105
Total
- 226.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Heat vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 9
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, FanDuel Sports Network Sun
- Heat record: 36-43
- Bulls record: 36-43
Heat vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Bam Adebayo – available
- Tyler Herro – available
- Andrew Wiggins – questionable
- Dru Smith – out
- Isaiah Stevens – questionable
- Duncan Robinson – available
- Kevin Love – out
- Nikola Jovic – out
- Haywood Highsmith – probable
- Alec Burks – available
Bulls Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Heat vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Miami Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Bam Adebayo OVER 20.5 Points (-125)
After missing Monday’s game against Philly, Adebayo is listed as available on Wednesday, and I expect him to have a big game against a Chicago team that plays at a fast pace and ranks 28th in the NBA in opponent points per game.
Bam has cleared 20.5 points in four straight, and he dropped 22 and 23 points in his first two meetings with the Bulls this season.
Not only that, but Chicago ranks dead last in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game, so Bam should be able to do a lot of work in that area on Wednesday.
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Josh Giddey OVER 16.5 Rebounds and Assists (-135)
Earlier today, I shared my favorite prop bet for Josh Giddey in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey sat out Tuesday’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but I’d be shocked to see him sit against the Miami Heat with play-in tournament position on the line on Wednesday.
Giddey has put up some impressive rebounding and passing numbers all season long, averaging 8.0 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, but he’s been even better as of late.
Giddey is averaging 10.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game since the All-Star break, clearing 17.5 rebounds and assists in six of his last eight games.
After being listed at 17.5 rebounds and assists yesterday – before he was ruled out – Giddey is a steal at 16.5 on Wednesday. He recorded 10 rebounds and 12 assists against the Heat back on March 8.
Heat vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
Are the Heat peaking at the right time?
Miami ranks third in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games, and it has been a great defense all season long, ranking in the top 10 in the league in defensive rating.
While the Bulls won the first two meetings between these teams, Chicago has struggled at home, going 16-23 straight up. Still, the Bulls are playing well as of late, ranking 12th in net rating over their last 10 games.
However, it appears Miami is going all out with the No. 8 seed now in sight. The Heat rested Adebayo on Monday to have him and Tyler Herro active for this matchup, and they could eventually jump up two spots in the standings if the Hawks falter down the stretch (they lost on Tuesday).
I have a hard time trusting the Bulls against elite defensive teams since Chicago has been so porous on that end of the floor. In a pick’em scenario, I’ll back the Heat to earn a road win and avoid the season sweep.
Pick: Heat -1 (-110 at DraftKings)
