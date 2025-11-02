Heat vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 2
Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers are 4-2 in the 2025-26 season and coming off an impressive win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.
Doncic returned from a three-game absence to drop 44 points (his third 43-plus point game of the season) on Friday, and he’ll look to keep that streak going on Sunday against the Miami Heat.
Miami is set as a road underdog in this game, but it’s 3-2 in the 2025-26 season despite Tyler Herro (foot/ankle) missing the start of the season. The Heat are hoping to get a key piece of their rotation back in Norman Powell, who is listed as questionable for this game.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Heat vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Heat +4.5 (-102)
- Lakers -4.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Heat: +164
- Lakers: -198
Total
- 233.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Heat vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 2
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), Spectrum SportsNet
- Heat record: 3-2
- Lakers record: 4-2
Heat vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Tyler Herro – out
- Norman Powell – questionable
- Kasparas Jakucionis – out
- Nikola Jovic – available
- Vladislav Goldin – out
- Terry Rozier – out
Lakers Injury Report
- Deandre Ayton – probable
- Gabe Vincent – out
- LeBron James – out
- Maxi Kleber – out
- Adou Thiero – out
Heat vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Luka Doncic OVER 50.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-113)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing Doncic to have a huge game against Miami:
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has been as good as it gets to start the 2025-26 season.
He’s played in three games, returning from multiple injuries on Friday against Memphis, and he’s averaging a whopping 45.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. Doncic has double-digit boards in every game and has scored at least 43 points in every game this season.
He’s an MVP candidate already, and he’s averaging over 64 points, rebounds and assists per game.
While it’s unlikely that Doncic keeps up this pace, I do love him in this prop market against a Miami Heat team that is No. 1 in the NBA pace. There should be a ton of possessions in this game, and Miami has given up 125, 114, 107, 117 and 107 points in five games this season.
If Miami tries to push the play and play fast, Doncic should not only hit the glass a bunch, but he should continue his massive scoring start to the season.
Luka is taking 25.7 shots and 14.0 free throws per game, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop on Sunday night.
Heat vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
I’m buying the Lakers at home in this game, as they’re 4-2 against the spread this season and have two of the hottest players in the NBA in Luka and Austin Reaves.
Los Angeles ranks ninth in the NBA in offensive rating because of the play of those two guards, and while the Heat are 4-1 against the spread, they are coming off a loss to the San Antonio Spurs in their last game.
Miami beat up on Memphis, Charlotte and knocked off the Knicks last Sunday, but this is arguably the toughest matchup this defense has had to face in the 2025-26 season.
The Lakers have been an elite home team in recent seasons, going 31-10 straight up in J.J. Redick’s first season at the helm (the 2024-25 campaign).
With Luka healthy, I think L.A. is an easy bet at this short number tonight.
Pick: Lakers -4.5 (-118 at DraftKings)
