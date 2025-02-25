How Diana Taurasi's Retirement Impacts Phoenix Mercury's WNBA Championship Odds
Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi announced her retirement on Tuesday afternoon after a 20-year WNBA career where she became one of the greatest players in league history.
Taurasi, 42, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 WNBA Draft and spent her entire WNBA career with the Mercury. An 11-time All-Star, three-time WNBA champion and the 2009 league MVP, Taurasi scored more points that anyone else in league history.
In addition to that, she was a part of plenty of dominant Phoenix teams, finishing in the top 10 in MVP voting in 13 different seasons during her storied career.
The Mercury, who didn't make it past the first round of the playoffs last season, appeared to be preparing for Taurasi leaving the franchise this offseason. Phoenix traded for star forwards Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas to pair with Kahleah Copper, a signal that a new era was coming for the franchise.
While Taurasi would fit in nicely at one of the guard spots in the 2025 season, the former UConn star decided to hang it up.
As a result, the Mercury are +1000 to win the WNBA Finals at FanDuel Sportsbook and +1500 at DraftKings Sportsbook next season. Phoenix is still viewed as one of the top contenders in the league, and its odds haven't moved following Taurasi's announcement.
Taurasi, a five-time scoring champ, finished her career with averages of 18.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from 3.
