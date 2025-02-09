How Long was the Super Bowl National Anthem at Super Bowl 2025? (Chiefs vs. Eagles)
Jon Batiste delivered a terrific rendition of the National Anthem prior to Super Bowl LIX, and for some bettors, it was even better than it sounded.
That's because the length of Batiste's rendition went UNDER the prop time of 120.5 seconds.
Batiste really extended the anthem, hitting the "Land of the Free" line three times in his rendition, making things much closer that it needed to bet for UNDER bettors. Still, they came away winners in Super Bowl LIX.
The National Anthem length is one of the most bet on novelty props in the Super Bowl, and this year the bettors that expected a longer/shorter version came out on top.
The OVER is still 10-7-1 on the National Anthem dating back to Super Bowl 41.
Super Bowl 2025 National Anthem OVER/UNDER Odds
- OVER 120.5 seconds -142
- UNDER 120.5 seconds +114
At FanDuel Canada, they grade this bet based on the first note played (instrument or voice) to last note (instrument or voice). There are other books that may have graded this bet differently based on where you wagered on it.
Now that Batiste's performance is behind us, it's time to focus on the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Oddsmakers have set the Chiefs as the favorite in this game as they look to make NFL history and become the first team every to win three straight Super Bowls.
