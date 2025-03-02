Illinois vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Sunday, March 2
There are two teams tied atop the Big Ten standings, and both are in action on Sunday. Michigan State will host Wisconsin, and the Michigan Wolverines will host the Illinois Fighting Illini.
In this article, we're going to focus on the latter. The Wolverines have won two-straight games and will need to continue to string together wins if they want to usurp the Spartans for the top spot in the conference. Meanwhile, Illinois is in line for an NCAA Tournament berth, but they will need to avoid a late-season implosion if they want to hold on to that spot.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this Big Ten showdown.
Illinois vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Illinois +3.5 (-115)
- Michigan -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Illinois +130
- Michigan -155
Total
- 160.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Illinois vs. Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 2
- Game Time: 3:45 PM EST
- Venue: Crisler Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Illinois Record: 18-11 (10-8 Conference)
- Michigan Record: 22-6 (14-3 Conference)
Illinois vs. Michigan Best Prop Bets
Illinois Best Prop Bet
Kasparas Jakucionis UNDER 15.5 Points (-130) via BetMGM
Kasparas Jakucionis has struggled in recent starts which has me surprised his point total is so high for today's game. He's averaging 15.3 points per game this season but has failed to go over this number in three straight games. Now, he has a road game against a Michigan defense that allows opponents to shoot just 40.7% from the field, the 24th-best mark in the country.
Michigan Best Prop Bet
Vladislav Goldin OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-110) via BetMGM
Ever since losing Morez Johnson Jr. to injury, the rebounding percentage for Illinois has fallen off a cliff. In their three games since then, they've grabbed just 43.3% of available rebounds. If that continues today, that's going to set up a big game for Vladislav Goldin. I'll take the OVER on his rebounds total of 7.5.
Illinois vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
Everything has looked bad for Illinois over their last few starts and they have continuously struggled when facing ranked opponents this season with their last win against a ranked opponent being a victory against Oregon back on January 2. They come into this game ranking 127th in effective field goal percentage (52.0%) but that mark has fallen to 49.7% of their last three games.
Over that same stretch of games, they've allowed opposing teams to record a two-point field goal percentage of 54.3%. If they don't fix that issues immediately, the dominant big men for Michigan could have a massive day this afternoon.
I'll lay the points with Michigan at home.
Pick: Michigan -3.5 (-105) via BetMGM
