Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Sunday, March 2
A big battle in the Big Ten is set to take place on Sunday afternoon when No. 11 Wisconsin takes on No. 8 Michigan State.
Michigan State is tied for the top spot in the conference with Michigan, making today's game even more pivotal if it wants the top spot in the upcoming conference tournament.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet this game, including my top picks.
Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Wisconsin +4.5 (-110)
- Michigan State -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wisconsin +165
- Michigan State -200
Total
- 145.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wisconsin vs. Michigan State How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 2
- Game Time: 1:30 PM EST
- Venue: Breslin Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Wisconsin Record: 22-6 (12-5 Conference)
- Michigan State Record: 23-5 (14-3 Conference)
Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Best Prop Bet
John Tonje UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-125) via BetMGM
Wisconsin shoots the 3-ball at the 18th-highest rate in the country but they may struggle in that area today when they take on Michigan State, which has one of the best perimeter defenses in the country. The Spartans allow teams to shoot just 28.8% from beyond the arc, the fifth-lowest mark in college basketball. With that in mind, I'm going to fade Wisconsin's top 3-point shooter and take the UNDER 2.5 3-pointers made at -125.
Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Prediction and Pick
Michigan State is a force to be reckoned with and not only are their overall metrics better, but they have a stylistic advantage in this game as well. As I wrote above, Wisconsin relies on the three-point shot but now they have to hit the road and take on one of the best perimeter defenses in the country, which could lead to a disastrous day of shooting.
Meanwhile, if there's one area opposing teams can attack the Spartans its in the turnover department. Michigan State ranks 175th in turnovers per possession, but unfortunately for Wisconsin, forcing turnovers is not something they've been able to do well all season, ranking 323rd in that area, one of the worst in college basketball.
Everything points toward a Michigan State win and cover in this afternoon's Big Ten showdown.
Pick: Michigan State -4.5 (-110) via BetMGM
