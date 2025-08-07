Is Angel Reese Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dream vs. Sky)
It looks like the Chicago Sky could be without All-Star forward Angel Reese for an extended period, as she reportedly is without a timetable to return from her back injury.
Reese has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Atlanta Dream. Chicago is just 8-21 in the 2025 season and is well out of the mix for a playoff spot, but it did snap an eight-game skid on Tuesday night against the Washington Mystics.
Despite that, the Sky are set as 9.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday's game against Atlanta. Even at home, the Sky are viewed as a long shot to win, and it's partially due to the fact that they won't have Reese in action.
A two-time All-Star, Reese is averaging 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field in the 2025 season.
With the star forward out, the Sky will rely more on Kamilla Cardoso and Ariel Atkins to pace their offense. Cardoso has put together some big games as of late, but she'll have a tough matchup against an Atlanta frontcourt that features two new pieces this season in Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones.
As for Reese, it's unclear when she'll be able to return to action. Since Chicago is well out of the playoff race in the W, it's possible the team could hold her out for an extended period to avoid any potential long-term injury.
Reese has been a double-double machine in her two-year WNBA career, and she's improved her scoring efficiency this season. Hopefully, she'll return to the court before the 2025 regular season wraps up.
