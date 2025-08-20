Is Arike Ogunbowale Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Wings vs. Sparks)
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale has not played since Aug. 10 due to a knee injury, and she's officially listed as out for Wednesday night's matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks.
Ogunbowale didn't practice on Tuesday, which was a sign that she wouldn't suit up for the Wings tonight.
Now, it appears that the former All-Star could miss a significant chunk of time with knee tendinitis.
The Wings are clearly building for the future, playing a ton of their young players, and it's unclear how Ogunbowale fits into the future of the franchise. The star guard has had a down year in 2025, averaging just 15.5 points per game while shooting 36.4 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from 3-point range.
Dallas, which is just 4-13 on the road this season, is set as a 7.5-point underdog on Wednesday against the Sparks.
With Ogunbowale sidelined, here's a look at my favorite prop bet play for this standalone matchup in the W.
Best Dallas Wings Prop Bet for Wings vs. Sparks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Maddy Siegrist OVER 13.5 Points (-120)
Wings forward Maddy Siegrist has really started to show her potential as a scorer recently, averaging 20.0 points per game since moving into the starting lineup (three games).
With Ogunbowale out, Siegrist may operate as the No. 2 option on offense behind Bueckers.
Siegrist is averaging 11.8 points per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field, but she’s spent most of the season in a bench role. Since moving into the starting lineup, she’s played 33.6 minutes per game and is shooting 64.9 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from 3.
As Dallas continues to lean into the youth movement, it would make a lot of sense to keep feeding Siegrist on the offensive end. I think she’s a steal at this number against the worst defense in the WNBA.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
