Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mercury vs. Fever)
The Indiana Fever will be without Caitlin Clark yet again on Wednesday night when they take on the Phoenix Mercury, as the All-Star guard continues to recover from a right groin injury.
According to the Fever, there is no official timetable has been given for her return.
It marks the fifth consecutive absence for Clark, who has been sidelined since suffering the injury in the final minute of Indiana’s 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun on July 15.
The Fever have stayed competitive without Clark, winning two straight games — including an impressive victory over the defending champion Las Vegas Aces and a tight win over the Chicago Sky.
Clark's league-leading 8.8 assists per game — second only to Phoenix’s Alyssa Thomas — are a vital engine for Indiana’s offense. But without Clark in the lineup, oddsmakers have tabbed the No. 3 overall Mercury (16-9) as only a 3.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Indiana has gone 6-7 this season without Clark in the lineup and is currently clinging to the sixth seed in the WNBA playoff picture with a 14-12 record.
The team has said Clark’s recovery is progressing and that recent evaluations revealed “no additional injuries or damage,” but emphasized a cautious approach in bringing her back. The organization is prioritizing her long-term health, especially with the Fever in playoff contention for the first time in years.
Wednesday will mark the 14th game she’s missed in 2025 — more than half of Indiana’s games to date. Earlier this year, she missed time due to a left quad strain and a separate left groin injury, and she also sat out the Commissioner's Cup, the WNBA All-Star Game and the 3-point contest, all held in Indianapolis.
The Fever begin a grueling four-game road trip after Wednesday, facing Dallas, Seattle, Los Angeles and Phoenix again — all within a week.
Mercury vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mercury -3.5 (-110)
- Fever +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mercury (-172)
- Fever (+140)
Total
- Over 166 (-112)
- Under 166 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.