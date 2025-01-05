Is David Montgomery Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Lions)
For the third straight game, the Detroit Lions won’t have running back David Montgomery (knee) in action.
Montgomery has officially been ruled out for Detroit’s clash with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season.
The winner of this matchup on Sunday Night Football will earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC, so it’s certainly a major blow for the Lions that Montgomery is still sidelined. Detroit is hoping that the running back can return at some point in the postseason.
This season, Montgomery has appeared in 14 games, rushing for 775 yards on 185 carries (4.2 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns. He also has 36 receptions for 341 yards.
With Montgomery out, second-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs has put together some huge games, rushing for over 100 yards in each of his last two games and finding the end zone in four straight matchups.
Here’s how to target Gibbs in the prop market in Week 18.
Best Jahmyr Gibbs Prop Bets for Week 18 vs. Vikings
- Rushing Yards: 90.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over +115/Under -150)
- Receiving Yards: 34.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: -340
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan loves Gibbs on Sunday, and he shared a play for the Lions running back in his best props for Sunday’s action:
Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 90.5 Rush Yards (-115)
Jahmyr Gibbs has thrived in the absence of David Montgomery, reaching 100+ yards in two straight starts. He's now averaging a blistering 5.61 yards per carry on the season and I expect that to continue against the Vikings.
Gibbs ran for 116 yards on just 15 carries against the Vikings earlier this season and the once stout Minnesota run defense has started to struggle of late. They rank 13th in opponent rush success rate since Week 11.
