Is Evan Mobley Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavaliers vs. Bulls)
Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star forward Evan Mobley will not play on Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls.
The Cavs have ruled Mobley out for rest after they played an overtime game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Mobley has only missed six games this season, and the Cavs appear to be getting some of their key players an extra day off as the season winds down.
Donovan Mitchell was ruled out for rest on Sunday, and it makes sense since the Cavs have a major cushion for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Cavs will likely turn to De'Andre Hunter, Jarrett Allen, and Dean Wade more in the frontcourt on Tuesday. As expected, Cleveland is a massive favorite in this game (12.5 points) against a Bulls team that is struggling to hold on to the No. 10 seed in the East.
I do think there is one Cavs player that will benefit a ton from Mobley sitting this game out on Tuesday night.
Best Cleveland Cavaliers Prop Bet With Evan Mobley Out vs. Bulls
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- De’Andre Hunter OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+105)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why De’Andre Hunter is a solid target in the prop target on Tuesday:
Since being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, De’Andre Hunter has been lights out from 3-point range, shooting 59.5 percent on 5.3 attempts per game.
With Evan Mobley (rest) ruled out on Tuesday night, I expect Hunter (who started for Donovan Mitchell on Sunday) to get another start in this matchup. The former lottery pick knocked down five of his nine 3-point attempts on Sunday, and he’s made at least three shots from beyond the arc in six of eight games in Cleveland.
He should have a big game against a Chicago Bulls team that ranks 20th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.